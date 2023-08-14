Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Helldusk Armor in BG3

The legendary Helldusk Armor set is one of the most powerful that you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3, but in order to obtain it, you’ll have to pull off quite a few interesting and challenging feats at the House of Hope.

The dungeon area has a handful of side quests that offer extraordinarily powerful pieces of equipment, and we have a thorough guide on how to make your way through the area once you’ve reached Baldur’s Gate. However, you should be warned, this side adventure is one of the more difficult you’ll face.

What is Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Helldusk Armor set in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a four-piece set that players can obtain primarily through looting and encounters in the House of Hope. The area can be reached by speaking with Helsik who you can find behind the front desk at Devil’s Fee in Baldur’s Gate.

The set includes a helm, gloves, armor, and boots. The helm, gloves, and armor can be obtained in the House of Hopes, but you’ll need to go to Wyrm’s Rock Fortress to get the boots. Each piece in the set has exceptional perks and is worth getting in its own right. Here’s a breakdown of the different pieces:

Helldusk Helmet

Infernal Sight : You can see in magical and ordinary darkness up to a range of 12 meters. You cannot be blinded.

: You can see in magical and ordinary darkness up to a range of 12 meters. You cannot be blinded. Magical Durability : The wielder has a plus two bonus on saving throws against spells.

: The wielder has a plus two bonus on saving throws against spells. Attackers can’t land critical hits on the wearer.

Immolating Gaze (Class Action): Sears and frightens a target. Deals 2-16 fire damage.

Helldusk Armor

21 Armor Class

Heavy Armor

Helldusk Armor : You’re considered Proficient with this armor while wearing it.

: You’re considered Proficient with this armor while wearing it. Infernal Retribution : When you succeed Saving Throw, the caster receives Burning for three rounds.

: When you succeed Saving Throw, the caster receives Burning for three rounds. Prime Aegis of Fire : You have resistance for Fire Damage and cannot be Burned. You take 3 less damage from all sources.

: You have resistance for Fire Damage and cannot be Burned. You take 3 less damage from all sources. You gain Flying, a level-three transmutation spell.

Helldusk Gloves

Infernal Acuity : You gain a plus one bonus to spell attack rolls and spell save.

: You gain a plus one bonus to spell attack rolls and spell save. Infernal Touch : Your weapon attacks deal an additional one to six fire damage. Your unarmed attacks deal an additional one to six Necrotic damage, and you can possibly inflict bleeding.

: Your weapon attacks deal an additional one to six fire damage. Your unarmed attacks deal an additional one to six Necrotic damage, and you can possibly inflict bleeding. Strength to saving throws plus one.

Rays of Fire (Cantrip): Hurl three rays of fire at your enemy. Each deal 3-18 fire damage.

Helldusk Boots

Steadfast : You can’t be forcibly moved by a foe’s spells or actions, and you ignore the effects of difficult terrain.

: You can’t be forcibly moved by a foe’s spells or actions, and you ignore the effects of difficult terrain. Infernal Evasion : when you fail a saving throw, you may use your reaction to succeed instead.

: when you fail a saving throw, you may use your reaction to succeed instead. Hellcrawler (Class Action): Teleport to an area and deal 2-16 fire damage where you land. The impact blast spreads in a three-meter zone. It requires a bonus action and can be used once per short rest.

How to get Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

The four pieces to the set can be obtained in a variety of ways, but the final, and most powerful piece, will require you to take out the powerful charismatic cambion Raphael. That’s right, you get the Helldusk Armor piece by killing that annoying devil that tries to buy your soul.

Helldusk Helmet

Players can get the Helldusk Helmet inside the House of Hope by killing the incubus Haarleep. They can be found in the Boudoir of the home. The area is blocked by a magical veil until you receive an invitation, which is covered in our aforementioned House of Hope guide. Haarleep is laying on a bed near a Restoration Fountain.

Helldusk Gloves

The Helldusk Gloves are also in the House of Hope in a safe that requires players to pass a perception check to see. The key can be looted off of Haarleep if you choose to kill him for the helmet. The safe can be found near a painting of Raphael across from the Boudoir entrance.

Helldusk Armor

The Helldusk Armor can be looted off of Raphael after defeating him in an encounter that might initially seem impossible. Dropping the Cambion’s flavorfully-consistent health bar of 666 might feel like an overwhelmingly daunting task, but there are a few tips and tricks that might help you in that endeavor.

Helldusk Boots

The Helldusk Boots are in the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress in a chest on the top floor in the northwest corner of the building. It’s a little bit odd they’re not in the House of Hope like everything else, but I guess that’s just the way BG3 is sometimes.

