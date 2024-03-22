Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Holy Lance Helm in BG3

Items like the Holy Lance Helm, which has a special ability that deals extra Radiant Damage, can be very helpful when equipped by specific Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, especially those with Constitution Saving Throws. And you can get it as early as Act One.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Holy Lance Helm in BG3.

How to get the Holy Lance Helm in BG3, explained

Fighters, Barbarians, Paladins, Druids, Rangers, and Clerics can equip Medium Armour. Images via Larian Studios

You can get the Holy Lance Helm from the painted chest at the top of Rosymorn Monastery while you’re playing through the first act in BG3. Specifically, you’ll find this item roughly at the coordinates X: 122 and Y: 34.

The easiest way to get to this location is to:

Climb the knotted roots at X: 62 and Y: 26 in the courtyard where you had to watch the Githyanki kill their slaves. Head past the room with the sundial puzzle and jump across the broken flooring. Use the knotted roots across from the door to the Guardian of Faith (the roots are roughly at the coordinates X: 91 and Y: 31). At the top, you’ll encounter two dangerous creatures. One of them has the Ceremonial Warhammer in its nest, which you need for the Sundial Puzzle. Once defeated, jump to the landing with the broken pillar (X: 95 and Y: 44). Head across to the other side of the platform and then jump to the next crumbling platform (X: 110 and Y: 35). You will see the painted chest at the back of the alcove.

It takes a bit to get here, but if you’ve been to Rosymorn Monastery and it’s still standing, you’ll find the painted chest quickly. It can be a little tricky if you haven’t been here because the monastery has so many levels you’ll have to grind through. But as long as you follow these key coordinates, you’ll be able to find the chest in no time.

Holy Lance Helm stats in BG3

The Holy Lance Helm is an Uncommon helm with the Smite the Graceless special ability. This ability means that the enemies who miss their Attack Rolls against the wearer must perform a dice roll of 14 (DC14) for a Dexterity Saving Throw, or they’ll take between one to four Radiant Damage, which creatures like the Undead are susceptible to. And it also gives the wearer plus one to their Constitution Saving Throws.

So, if you’d like to get the Holy Lance Helm, to increase your Constitution saves or to deal more Radiant Damage, this is how you can get your hands on it in BG3.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more