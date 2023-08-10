Baldur’s Gate 3: Solve Stained Glass Puzzle and Get Dawnmaster’s Crest in BG3

Inside the Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll come across a room with a beautifully detailed dial on the floor and stained glass windows. Because nothing in BG3 is as it seems, this room contains a puzzle that will reward you with the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

How to solve the Stained Glass Puzzle in BG3, explained

The stained glass room within the Rosymorn Monastery has four windows, each with a stone pedestal in front of them. To solve the puzzle, you must collect three weapons located around the monastery: a Rusty Mace, Ceremonial Warhammer, and the Ceremonial Battleaxe.

The room can be found as soon as you enter Rosymorn Monastery. Image via Larian Studios

And once you have all three weapons, you must throw each weapon onto a specific stone pedestal. Easy, right? Thankfully, the sword is already in the correct spot because the two crystals on the pedestal glow blue.

How to find the Ceremonial Battleaxe in BG3

The Guardian is tough, so be sure to get the first strike. Image via Larian Studios

You will find the Ceremonial Battleaxe next to a Guardian of Faith Spell locked behind a glowing door on the same floor. To get to this room, follow these steps:

Head out of the stained glass room, where you’ll see a tree and a broken portion of the walkway. Jump across to the other side and make your way forward until you see a glowing door at the coordinates X:95 and Y:47. I recommend switching over to your companion with the highest Sleight of Hand, a Dexterity skill, like Astarion, to lockpick the door because you must roll at least a 15 to succeed. Inside the room, you’ll find the Ceremonial Battleaxe at the feet of an active Guardian of Faith spell. A ring is around it on the ground, and you will start your fight if you enter it. I had the best win rate success after using a ranged attack and starting the battle on my terms to gain an advantage. Once you defeat the Guardian, you can pick up the Ceremonial Battleaxe and move on to the next weapon.

How to find the Ceremonial Warhammer in BG3

Sadly, I couldn’t find a way to get the Warhammer without killing the eagles. Image via Larian Studios

You will find the Ceremonial Warhammer in the nest of an Ancient Eagle on the floor above your current location. To get to the nest, you must:

Exit the Guardian’s room by jumping over the debris, blocking the door, and turning left. A few steps away, you’ll see Knotted Roots at the coordinates X:90 and Y:39. Interact with the roots to climb to the top. Here, you’ll find the Ancient Eagle and the Giant Eagle, which you must eliminate to obtain the Ceremonial Warhammer. Once you’ve defeated the eagles and have the Ceremonial Warhammer in your inventory, you can move on and get the last weapon.

How to find the Rusty Mace in BG3

The Rusty Mace is the easiest of the weapons to find. Image via Larian Studios

You will find the Rusy Mace two floors below your current location, next to a pile of stone debris. To get the mace, you must:

Head down the Knotted Roots to the floor below There’s a wooden door right behind you that you need to go through and a flight of stone stairs you must descend At the base of the staircase, head right until you see the wooden barricade covering a large break in the wall and destroy the barricade. Make your way through the opening and up the stairs to your left, and you’ll see the Rusty Mace on the ground at the coordinates X:91, Y:30.

With all three weapons in your inventory, return to the stained glass window room—which is on the level above you, so you must go back up the stone staircase and jump across the break in the path.

How to throw the weapons and solve the Stained Glass Puzzle in BG3

To solve the Stained Glass Puzzle, you must throw the Rusty Mace, Ceremonial Warhammer, and the Ceremonial Battleaxe in the following locations:

Rust Mace—Throw on the pedestal to the right of the entrance. Ceremonial Warhammer—Throw on the pedestal to the left of the entrance Ceremonial Battleaxe—Throw it on the remaining pedestal at the back of the room.

If you accidentally throw a weapon onto the wrong pedestal, don’t worry! I did this, and all that happened was the weapon knocked me down, and I became dazed momentarily. All you need to do is pick the weapon up from the floor and throw it in the right spot.

Now all four weapons are on their pedestals, a secret compartment containing a pouch will open on the wall next to the sword.

The pouch can only be obtained by solving the Stained Glass Window puzzle. Image via Larian Studios

You’ll find a letter and the Dawnmaster’s Crest inside the pouch. That’s all there is to solving the Stained Glass Puzzle and getting the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

Related: Should you give Lady Esther the Githyanki Egg in BG3

From finding the Githyanki Creche to obtaining the Blood of Lathandar, a Legendary Mace, many wonders and mysteries await discovery in Rosymorn Monastery.

About the author