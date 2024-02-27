The wait for WWE 2K24 is almost over, but if you want to jump in and play the moment the game releases, you’ll need to know how to preload it on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Preloading is key when it comes to new games because there’s nothing worse than waiting until midnight for your new game to launch, just to be met with a massive download you have to wait on. By the time it’s finished, it’s bedtime. By preloading, the download will be complete long before the release time, and you can job straight in as soon as it unlocks.

Here’s everything you need to know about preloading WWE 2K24, regardless of platform.

How to preload WWE 2K24 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Preloading means you can get into the action quickly. Image via WWE Games

WWE 2K24 became available to preload on Feb. 23, 2024, and you can download it right now on Xbox Series X|S and One for players who have pre-ordered the game.

The preload is live right now, no matter whether you ordered the Standard, Deluxe, or 40 Years of WrestleMania edition, even though the latter two versions will actually be launching three days, earlier on Tuesday, March 5.

To preload WWE 2K24 on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One:

Turn on your Xbox console, and head to your Library. Find WWE 2K24. Select it and press the Pre-Install button. The game will then be added to your download queue.

Can you preload WWE 2K24 on PS5, PS4 and PC?

No, you cannot currently preload WWE 2K24 on PS5, PS4, or PC. This may change as we get closer to the March 5 release date. and we’ll be sure to update this piece should we get confirmation from 2K Games.

Generally, PC games become available for preloading around 24 hours before launch, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your Steam Library on March 4 just in case.

With over 200 playable superstars, and CM Punk confirmed as a DLC character, it’s no wonder WWE fans are desperate to get WWE 2K24 preloaded. Thankfully, there’s not long to go until we can get into the squared circle ourselves.