All WWE 2K24 platforms

Whether you’re a fan of the new age of wrestling or an Attitude Era enthusiast, WWE 2K24 will be bringing the excitement to the stage when it’s released on a plethora of platforms later this year.

You’ll get the chance to live the life of a true icon of the squared circle, whether you’re taking control of your favorite WWE superstar, building out your dream roster as a general manager, or battling through the game’s new Showcase of the Immortals mode for WrestleMania.

You can acknowledge the greatness that has come before and that is taking place when 2K24 kicks off in March. Here are all of the platforms that WWE 2K24 will be released on.

Which platforms will WWE 2K24 be on?

Wrestling fans will be pleased to know that WWE 2K24 will be available on a plethora of different platforms on release day. This will include current generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, last generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

As a result, unless you’re only on Switch or mobile, you won’t be left out as the action finally hits the canvas and your theme songs begin to blast out while you sprint down the ramp toward your opponent. There are four different versions of WWE 2K24, though, that you’ll have at your disposal: Standard Edition, Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.

How much will each edition cost?

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K24 will be available for $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For current-gen consoles, like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will cost $69.99. The Deluxe Edition will cost $99.99 for all platforms, while the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will cost a hefty $119.99 for all platforms as well.