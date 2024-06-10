Wuthering Waves Just a Rock: How to defeat the Obelisk Guardian

If you want to take on more demanding challenges in Wuthering Waves, you can face the ruthless Obelisk Guardian to collect its high-tier Echo.

Recommended Videos

The Obelisk Guardian is one of the elite enemies in Wuthering Waves, and it is tough to take down as it always spawns at level 80. It can be identified by the red aura that surrounds him. His punches are strong enough damage to knock out your Resonator in a single blow, but he is not inevitable, and you can take him out by exploiting his weaknesses.

Here’s how you defeat the Obelisk Guardian and earn the Just a Rock achievement in Wuthering Waves.

How to find and defeat the Obelisk Guardian in Wuthering Waves

Just a really strong pile of rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Obelisk Guardian sits near a cliff north of the Withering Frontline in Desorock Highland. You can use any nearby Resonance beacon to reach him and move toward the broken antenna to find its location. Once you locate him, you should refrain from confronting him head-on, as one attack will obliterate you. Instead, rely on ranged attackers like Mortafi, Chixia, Yinlin, and more to wear him down slowly.

Keep rotating your Resonators to trigger his stagger meter using their intro and outro skills, immobilizing him for a short window to deal maximum damage. If you have to rely on short-ranged heavy DPS Resonators like Jiyan or Rover, then you have a small window for error, and using your dodges on time should be critical.

The Obelisk Guardian has three main moves. Firstly, he charges at you after briefly channeling his energy, and that’s your sign to get out of his way. His powerful punches usually have a follow-up succession of two to three, depending on his combo, so make sure you’re dodging or parrying to avoid getting hit. Lastly, he hurls up a stone ball from the ground and throws it at you, but this is relatively easy to dodge.

Tip: If the Obelisk Guardian summons more Tacet Discords near him, make sure to clear them up first because they heal the boss, making it harder for you to take him down.

There is no time limit on the fight, so don’t make any hasty decisions to get your Resonator down early and slowly wear the boss down to defeat him. If you’re still struggling to understand its moves and dodging them, we’d recommend using Echo Hunting to find Stonewall Bracer Tacet Discord on the map and taking them down for practice, which should make your combos smoother on the battlefield.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy