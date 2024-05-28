Wuthering Waves promo image
Image via HK KURO GAMES LIMITED
Category:
Wuthering Waves

All Wuthering Waves achievements, listed

With more than 200 achievements, it's going to be a challenge to collect them all in Wuthering Waves.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: May 28, 2024 06:31 pm

Wuthering Waves has a huge amount of achievements that, simply put, is going to take you absolutely ages to work through if you’re planning on completing the Kuro Games gacha game to 100 percent eventually.

Recommended Videos

There are over 200 achievements in Wuthering Waves. Here’s all of them listed out so you can start progressing in what is going to be a long journey.

All achievements in Wuthering Waves

Male and female rover in Wuthering Waves.
There are a huge amount of achievements in Wuthering Waves, so prepare to set aside some time if you want to go for 100 percent completion. Image via Kuro Games
Achievement Group How to obtain/description
Beringal, We’re Goin DownBattle Memories Defeat the Feilian Beringal for the first time. 
Cross the Boundless FogBattle Memories Defeat the Lampylumen Myriad for the first time. 
Crown FallenBattle Memories Defeat the Crownless for the first time. 
Dancing FlashBattle Memories Defeat the Tempest Mephis for the first time. 
Duang!!!Battle Memories Parry enemy attacks ten times.
Fading TempestBatlle Memories“Thunder’s Finale.”
Fatal StrikeBattle Memories Trigger the Intro Skill 20 times.
From Evade to AttackBattle Memories Perform a Dodge 50 times.
Mephis KombatBattle Memories Defeat the Tempest Mephis 50 times.
Moment Once More Battle Memories Use any Revivial item for the first time.
Night Voyager Battle Memories Defeat the Inferno Rider 50 times.
No Liz, But Strange BirdsBattle Memories Defeat the Mourning Aix 50 times.
Only the Bell TollsBattle Memories Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time.
Penetrate the Fog with LightBattle Memories Defeat the Lampylumen Myriad 50 times. 
Recoil: Bell-Borne GeocheloneBattle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Bell-Borne Geochelone to strike a fatal blow on the Bell-Borne Geochelone.
Recoil: Inferno RiderBattle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Inferno Rider to strike a fatal blow on the Inferno Rider.
Recoil: Mourning AixBattle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Mourning Aix to strike a fatal blow on the Mourning Aix.
Recoil: Tempest MephisBattle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Thundering Mephis to strike a fatal blow on the Thundering Mephis.
Recoil: The CrownlessBattle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Crownless to strike a fatal blow on the Crownless.
Ride the InfernoBattle Memories Defeat the Inferno Rider for the first time.
Rule the Forest Battle Memories Defeat the Feilian Beringal 50 times.
Silent Burst Battle Memories Deal 10,000 points of Crit. DMG. 
Take the CrownBattle Memories Defeat the Crownless 50 times.
Wakey, Wakey!Battle Memories Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone 50 times.
When Aix CriesBattle Memories Defeat the Mourning Aix for the first time.
“I choose the form of Tacet Discord!”Battle Skills I Use Echo Skills to transform into an Echo ten times.
Dance with the WolvesBattle Skills I Defeat “Wasteland Bellower” in Wuming Bay.
Debut Project of the Big Three!Battle Skills I Defeat the “Fractsidus Follower” in Port City of Guixu.
Empty the NestBattle Skills I Defeat the “Scorpion’s Nest” in Port City of Guixu.
Go & Fight!Battle Skills I Use Echo Skills to summon an Echo ten times.
Gorilla GazerBattle Skills I Defeat the “Wild Scarlet” in Dim Forest.
Here Comes the BearBattle Skills I The compulsory course in the wilderness.
Just A RockBattle Skills I Defeat “Obelisk Guardian” in Desorock Highland.
Love, Death & AbandonedBattle Skills I Defeat the “Carapace: Engine Zero” in Central Plains.
Master Damage I Battle Skills I Deal 10,000 damage in total.
Master Damage IIBattle Skills I Deal 100,000 damage in total.
Master Damage IIIBattle Skills I Deal 1,000,000 damage in total.
Master Damage IVBattle Skills I Deal 10,000,000 damage in total.
Not My Match!Battle Skills I Defeat the “Young Murmurin” in Dim Forest.
Plant vs Zombie RoseshroomBattle Skills I Defeat the “Roseshroom Variant” in Port City of Guixu.
Prism PartyBattle Skills I Defeat the “Prism Heart” in Dim Forest.
Protocol 3. A-attack!Battle Skills I Defeat the “Autopuppet Scout-01” in Central Plains.
Safety First!Battle Skills I Defeat the “Illuminator Theater” in Desorock Highland.
The “Ultimate”Battle Skills I Defeat the “Viridblaze Saurian: Ultimate” in Central Plains.
The Grand Master Battle Skills I Deal 10,000 damage with one attack to an enemy.
The True Power!Battle Skills I Deal 1,000 damage with one attack to an enemy.
Though I Can’t FlyBattle Skills IDefeat the “Twin Hero” in Whining Aix’s Mire.
Turtle Breathing Battle Skills I Use the Echo Skill of any small chelonian-type Echo for the first time.
We Are the Challenger, My FriendBattle Skills IDefeat the “Chasm Rider” in the Qichi Village.
Wild Boar Forest RampageBattle Skills IDefeat the “Sabyrkin” in Tiger’s Maw.
A Silent TickBattle Skills IIDefeat 66 Tick Tacks.
Goodnight, Snip SnapsBattle Skills IIDefeat 66 Snip Snaps.
Handy Pistols IBattle Skills IIDefeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 7m away.
Handy Pistols IIBattle Skills IIDefeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 1m away.
Lights Out…Battle Skills IIDefeat 66 Zig Zags.
New Places the OldBattle Skills IIUse the Echo Skill of the Fusion Dreadmane to defeat the Havoc Dreadmane ten times.
Sniff the Whiff Battle Skills IIDefeat 66 Whiff Whaffs.
The Dark Knight RisesBattle Skills IIDefeat 100 Exiles.
Ace TrainerEcho CollectionUpgrade a five-star Echo to max level.
Are You My Servant?Echo CollectionAbsorb a five-star Echo.
As Long as it Works!Echo CollectionAbsorb a three-star Echo.
Become an Echo Enthusiast!Echo CollectionAbsorb 100 Echoes in total.
Become an Echo Expert!Echo CollectionAbsorb 300 Echoes in total.
Become the Echo Master!Echo CollectionAbsorb 500 Echoes in total.
Butterfly Effect IEcho CollectionTune Echoes 50 times.
Butterfly Effect IIEcho CollectionTune Echoes 100 times.
Butterfly Effect IIIEcho CollectionTune Echoes 200 times.
Defeat Echoes with EchoesEcho CollectionUpgrade any Echo to max level.
Do you believe in light too?Echo CollectionWhat the hell is a shiny, bright thing….
Golden Legend IEcho CollectionAbsorb ten five-star Echoes.
Golden Legend IIEcho CollectionAbsorb 20 five-star Echoes.
Golden Legend IIIEcho CollectionAbsorb 50 five-star Echoes.
Nice to Meet YouEcho CollectionAbsorb a four-star Echo.
Nothing LessEcho CollectionActivate all Sonata Effects of an Echo set for the first time.
“Trace On”Exploration: HuanglongChallenge all “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” in Jinzhou. 
Chest Collector IExploration: HuanglongOpen 100 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.
Chest Collector IIExploration: HuanglongOpen 200 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.
Chest Collector IIIExploration: HuanglongOpen 350 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.
Cremation Tuning IExploration: HuanglongObtain 20 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.
Cremation Tuning IIExploration: HuanglongObtain 50 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.
Cremation Tuning IIIExploration: HuanglongObtain 80 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.
Dance in the Laser LightExploration: HuanglongManeuver the dolls through the laser corridor in “Solitary Crusade.”
Echoes of the Past: JinzhouExploration: HuanglongDeliver 115 Sonance Caskets to Chenpi.
Fastest LegendExploration: HuanglongComplete “Parallel Perception” for the first time.
Follow the Light of the BeaconExploration: HuanglongComplete “Silent History.”
May the Beacons Guide UsExploration: HuanglongComplete “Silent History.”
One-way Road AheadExploration: HuanglongSolve a Magnetic Cube puzzle one time.
Only Reverberation RemainsExploration: HuanglongChallenge all Tacet Fields in Jinzhou.
Perspective BenderExploration: HuanglongComplete “Perspective Bender” for the first time.
Pioneer’s Proof: JinzhouExploration: HuanglongReach Legendary Pioneer in Jinzhou.
POWER!Exploration: HuanglongSit on the highest chair in Jinzhou.
Ride the Tide: JinzhouExploration: HuanglongActivate all markers on the map of Jinzhou.
Set off the FireworksExploration: HuanglongSolve an Encryption Block puzzle one time.
Sound of the ReturnExploration: HuanglongCollect 20 Mutterflies in Jinzhou.
Star HeartExploration: HuanglongSolve the puzzle in the bulletin board in online mode.
Starry HeartsExploration: HuanglongSolve the puzzle on the bulletin board in Co-op Mode.
The MetamorphosisExploration: HuanglongComplete five Echo Challenges.
World Travel: JinzhouExploration: HuanglongActivate all Resonance Beacons in Jinzhou.
Dies the ElegyFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix VI.”
Do Not Go Gentle into that Good NightFrom the Abyssal Tower IUnlock “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.”
Ghost of Dark Forest: HunterFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete all stages in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.”
Ghost of Dark Forest: LurkerFrom the Abyssal Tower IObtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Experimental Zone.”
Ghost of Dark Forest: ObserverFrom the Abyssal Tower IObtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.
Ghost of Dark Forest: StrollerFrom the Abyssal Tower IObtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Stable Zone.”
Land of the Singing CicadaFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix I.”
Meeting the KingFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” – “Feilian Beringal I.”
Mine GuardFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron VI.”
No King in SightFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Feilian Beringal VI.”
Strange Bird in the MountainFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron I.”
Thunder in the Burning SeaFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis I.”
Thunder SilencerFrom the Abyssal Tower IComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis VI.”
A Desperate GambleHuanglong IComplete “The Hidden Truth.”
A Time Beyond Your ReachHuanglong IComplete “The Eternal Concert.”
Atom: Jungle’s OdysseyHuanglong IComplete “When the Forest is No Longer Dim.”
Days Gone ByHuanglong IComplete “Shadows of the Past.”
Full HouseHuanglong IComplete “Liondancer’s Practice.”
Future is HereHuanglong IComplete “The Past is the Future.”
Honor My SloganHuanglong IComplete “We Promise, We Deliver.”
Nothing is FreeHuanglong IComplete “A Free Meal?”
Remember MeHuanglong IComplete “Stygian Lacrimosa.”
Sorry, I’m a PatrollerHuanglong IComplete “Secret Investigation.” 
Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns BlueHuanglong IComplete “Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs.”
The Brave Wins When Paths Cross!Huanglong IComplete “Camp Raid.”
The Master of Overdashing Huanglong IComplete “Hero of the Leap.”
The Sun Rises as UsualHuanglong IComplete “Radar Reactivation.”
When the Forest is No Longer DarkHuanglong IComplete “When Moonlight Shines in the Forest.”
Your Mystery, I’ll Answer Huanglong IComplete “The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics.”
Crescent Moon on the Banyan TreeMoments with YouComplete “Under the Moonlit Banyan.”
Jingle BellsMoments with YouComplete “Sound Tracing” in “Wild Heart’s Return.”
Keeper in the DarknessMoments with YouComplete “Solitary Crusade.”
Participation is the KeyMoments with YouParticipate in “Gulpuff Relay” in “Daybreak at Last.”
Rising Suan’niMoments with YouComplete “Wild Heart’s Return.”
The Same SunsetMoments with YouComplete “Daybreak at Last.”
“Hero of Justice”Path of GrowthResonator Ascension reaches Rank six.
“The Fragile Me is Already Dead”Path of GrowthUpgrade all skills of any Resonator to max level.
All Battles Won IPath of GrowthUpgrade Data Bank to level eight.
All Battles Won IIPath of GrowthUpgrade Data Bank to level 15.
All Battles Won IIIPath of GrowthUpgrade Data Bank to level 20.
Beginner Pet RaisingPath of GrowthObtain the Echo of the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time.
First TryPath of GrowthEquip one four-star or above weapon.
Friendly Neighborhood IPath of GrowthComplete ten Daily Quests in total.
Friendly Neighborhood IIPath of GrowthComplete 50 Daily Quests in total.
Good Neighbors of Citizens IIPath of GrowthComplete 30 Daily Quests in total.
When the Stars Shine IPath of GrowthObtain three Resonators in total.
When the Stars Shine IIPath of GrowthObtain six Resonators in total.
When the Stars Shine IIIPath of GrowthObtain ten Resonators in total.
You Don’t Even Want to Call Me Big Brother! Path of GrowthObtain the Echo of the Crownless for the first time.
“Buried under the Peach Blossom Tree…”Rover’s JourneyInspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village.
“What Lies under the Peach Blossom Tree…”Rover’s JourneyInspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village.
A Whispering MelodyRover’s JourneyComplete “Clashing Blades.”
Candy Spells RiddleRover’s JourneyReceive the Sugar Pearl from Jinzhou’s Magistrate.
Captivating You Always Rover’s JourneyCapture your first photo in “Photos of Jinzhou.”
From the New WorldRover’s JourneyComplete Main Quest: Utterance of Marvels.
If the Melody Rings TrueRover’s JourneyComplete “Rewinding Raindrops.”
Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Silent MessageRover’s JourneyComplete “First Resonance.”
Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Utterance of FrontlineRover’s JourneyComplete “Echoing Marche.”
Kitten FirstRover’s JourneyComplete all quests of “Save the World? Save the Cat!”
Shepherd GameRover’s JourneyComplete “Ominous Star.”
The Tuning MasterRover’s JourneyRetrieve all five missing Sonodisks.
Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Frontline CallsRover’s JourneyComplete “Echoing Marche.”
Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Wordless MessageRover’s JourneyComplete “First Resonance.”
A Deadly WeightUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by the Excarats’ attacks.
BOOM BOOM!Unexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by the explosive attacks of the Zigs ZagsA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Bury the ThunderUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Electro DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Chilling FrostUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Close Your EyesUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Havoc DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
DANGEROUS CREATUREUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated after being juggled by the Gulpuffs.
Noisy WindUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Aero DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Over-Photosynthesis Unexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Spectro DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Rise & ShineUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow when HP is above 95 percent.
Scorching SunUnexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Fusion DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Unexpected Disaster Unexpected ExperienceA Resonator becomes incapacitated after being bumped by the Inferno Rider.
Creative Workshop IWilderness CallsUse the Synthesizer 20 times.
Creative Workshop IIWilderness CallsUse the Synthesizer 50 times.
Creative Workshop IIIWilderness CallsUse the Synthesizer 100 times.
Effective Potion IWilderness CallsUse potion 20 times.
Effective Potion IIWilderness CallsUse potion 50 times.
Effective Potion IIIWilderness CallsUse potion 100 times.
Fishing Master IWilderness CallsCatch 50 fish.
Fishing Master IIWilderness CallsCatch 100 fish.
Fishing Master IIIWilderness CallsCatch 200 fish.
Follow the MapWilderness CallsUse Echo Hunting 50 times.
Gold Miner IWilderness CallsCollect minerals 50 times.
Gold Miner IIWilderness CallsCollect minerals 100 times.
Gold Miner IIIWilderness CallsCollect minerals 200 times.
Hunting Master IWilderness CallsObtain 50 pieces of Poultry.
Hunting Master IIWilderness CallsObtain 100 pieces of Poultry.
Hunting Master IIIWilderness CallsObtain 200 pieces of Poultry.
Mochelin 1-Star ChefWilderness CallsReach Chef Level two.
Mochelin 2-Star ChefWilderness CallsReach Chef Level five.
Pharmacist’s Spell IWilderness CallsReach Synthesis Level two.
Pharmacist’s Spell IIWilderness CallsReach Synthesis Level five.
Savoring Joy IWilderness CallsConsume Dishes 20 times.
Savoring Joy IIWilderness CallsConsume Dishes 50 times.
Savoring Joy IIIWilderness CallsConsume Dishes 100 times.
Skilled CraftsmenWilderness CallsForge any weapon one time.
Wild Hunter IWilderness CallsObtain 50 pieces of Raw Meat.
Wild Hunter IIWilderness CallsObtain 100 pieces of Raw Meat.
Wild Hunter IIIWilderness CallsObtain 200 pieces of Raw Meat.
Winner Winner Chicken DinnerWilderness CallsMake one Spicy Pulled Chicken.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All healing recipes and how to get them in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves mecha boss
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All healing recipes and how to get them in Wuthering Waves
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 28, 2024
Read Article How to make one Spicy Pulled Chicken in Wuthering Waves
Encore standing in front of a cooking station in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to make one Spicy Pulled Chicken in Wuthering Waves
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 28, 2024
Read Article How to get and build Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves
Male and female rover in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get and build Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All healing recipes and how to get them in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves mecha boss
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All healing recipes and how to get them in Wuthering Waves
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 28, 2024
Read Article How to make one Spicy Pulled Chicken in Wuthering Waves
Encore standing in front of a cooking station in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to make one Spicy Pulled Chicken in Wuthering Waves
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 28, 2024
Read Article How to get and build Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves
Male and female rover in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get and build Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 28, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.