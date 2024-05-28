All Wuthering Waves achievements, listed

Achievement Group How to obtain/description

Beringal, We’re Goin Down Battle Memories Defeat the Feilian Beringal for the first time.

Cross the Boundless Fog Battle Memories Defeat the Lampylumen Myriad for the first time.

Crown Fallen Battle Memories Defeat the Crownless for the first time.

Dancing Flash Battle Memories Defeat the Tempest Mephis for the first time.

Duang!!! Battle Memories Parry enemy attacks ten times.

Fading Tempest Batlle Memories “Thunder’s Finale.”

Fatal Strike Battle Memories Trigger the Intro Skill 20 times.

From Evade to Attack Battle Memories Perform a Dodge 50 times.

Mephis Kombat Battle Memories Defeat the Tempest Mephis 50 times.

Moment Once More Battle Memories Use any Revivial item for the first time.

Night Voyager Battle Memories Defeat the Inferno Rider 50 times.

No Liz, But Strange Birds Battle Memories Defeat the Mourning Aix 50 times.

Only the Bell Tolls Battle Memories Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time.

Penetrate the Fog with Light Battle Memories Defeat the Lampylumen Myriad 50 times.

Recoil: Bell-Borne Geochelone Battle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Bell-Borne Geochelone to strike a fatal blow on the Bell-Borne Geochelone.

Recoil: Inferno Rider Battle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Inferno Rider to strike a fatal blow on the Inferno Rider.

Recoil: Mourning Aix Battle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Mourning Aix to strike a fatal blow on the Mourning Aix.

Recoil: Tempest Mephis Battle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Thundering Mephis to strike a fatal blow on the Thundering Mephis.

Recoil: The Crownless Battle Memories Use the Echo Skill of the Crownless to strike a fatal blow on the Crownless.

Ride the Inferno Battle Memories Defeat the Inferno Rider for the first time.

Rule the Forest Battle Memories Defeat the Feilian Beringal 50 times.

Silent Burst Battle Memories Deal 10,000 points of Crit. DMG.

Take the Crown Battle Memories Defeat the Crownless 50 times.

Wakey, Wakey! Battle Memories Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone 50 times.

When Aix Cries Battle Memories Defeat the Mourning Aix for the first time.

“I choose the form of Tacet Discord!” Battle Skills I Use Echo Skills to transform into an Echo ten times.

Dance with the Wolves Battle Skills I Defeat “Wasteland Bellower” in Wuming Bay.

Debut Project of the Big Three! Battle Skills I Defeat the “Fractsidus Follower” in Port City of Guixu.

Empty the Nest Battle Skills I Defeat the “Scorpion’s Nest” in Port City of Guixu.

Go & Fight! Battle Skills I Use Echo Skills to summon an Echo ten times.

Gorilla Gazer Battle Skills I Defeat the “Wild Scarlet” in Dim Forest.

Here Comes the Bear Battle Skills I The compulsory course in the wilderness.

Just A Rock Battle Skills I Defeat “Obelisk Guardian” in Desorock Highland.

Love, Death & Abandoned Battle Skills I Defeat the “Carapace: Engine Zero” in Central Plains.

Master Damage I Battle Skills I Deal 10,000 damage in total.

Master Damage II Battle Skills I Deal 100,000 damage in total.

Master Damage III Battle Skills I Deal 1,000,000 damage in total.

Master Damage IV Battle Skills I Deal 10,000,000 damage in total.

Not My Match! Battle Skills I Defeat the “Young Murmurin” in Dim Forest.

Plant vs Zombie Roseshroom Battle Skills I Defeat the “Roseshroom Variant” in Port City of Guixu.

Prism Party Battle Skills I Defeat the “Prism Heart” in Dim Forest.

Protocol 3. A-attack! Battle Skills I Defeat the “Autopuppet Scout-01” in Central Plains.

Safety First! Battle Skills I Defeat the “Illuminator Theater” in Desorock Highland.

The “Ultimate” Battle Skills I Defeat the “Viridblaze Saurian: Ultimate” in Central Plains.

The Grand Master Battle Skills I Deal 10,000 damage with one attack to an enemy.

The True Power! Battle Skills I Deal 1,000 damage with one attack to an enemy.

Though I Can’t Fly Battle Skills I Defeat the “Twin Hero” in Whining Aix’s Mire.

Turtle Breathing Battle Skills I Use the Echo Skill of any small chelonian-type Echo for the first time.

We Are the Challenger, My Friend Battle Skills I Defeat the “Chasm Rider” in the Qichi Village.

Wild Boar Forest Rampage Battle Skills I Defeat the “Sabyrkin” in Tiger’s Maw.

A Silent Tick Battle Skills II Defeat 66 Tick Tacks.

Goodnight, Snip Snaps Battle Skills II Defeat 66 Snip Snaps.

Handy Pistols I Battle Skills II Defeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 7m away.

Handy Pistols II Battle Skills II Defeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 1m away.

Lights Out… Battle Skills II Defeat 66 Zig Zags.

New Places the Old Battle Skills II Use the Echo Skill of the Fusion Dreadmane to defeat the Havoc Dreadmane ten times.

Sniff the Whiff Battle Skills II Defeat 66 Whiff Whaffs.

The Dark Knight Rises Battle Skills II Defeat 100 Exiles.

Ace Trainer Echo Collection Upgrade a five-star Echo to max level.

Are You My Servant? Echo Collection Absorb a five-star Echo.

As Long as it Works! Echo Collection Absorb a three-star Echo.

Become an Echo Enthusiast! Echo Collection Absorb 100 Echoes in total.

Become an Echo Expert! Echo Collection Absorb 300 Echoes in total.

Become the Echo Master! Echo Collection Absorb 500 Echoes in total.

Butterfly Effect I Echo Collection Tune Echoes 50 times.

Butterfly Effect II Echo Collection Tune Echoes 100 times.

Butterfly Effect III Echo Collection Tune Echoes 200 times.

Defeat Echoes with Echoes Echo Collection Upgrade any Echo to max level.

Do you believe in light too? Echo Collection What the hell is a shiny, bright thing….

Golden Legend I Echo Collection Absorb ten five-star Echoes.

Golden Legend II Echo Collection Absorb 20 five-star Echoes.

Golden Legend III Echo Collection Absorb 50 five-star Echoes.

Nice to Meet You Echo Collection Absorb a four-star Echo.

Nothing Less Echo Collection Activate all Sonata Effects of an Echo set for the first time.

“Trace On” Exploration: Huanglong Challenge all “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” in Jinzhou.

Chest Collector I Exploration: Huanglong Open 100 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.

Chest Collector II Exploration: Huanglong Open 200 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.

Chest Collector III Exploration: Huanglong Open 350 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.

Cremation Tuning I Exploration: Huanglong Obtain 20 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.

Cremation Tuning II Exploration: Huanglong Obtain 50 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.

Cremation Tuning III Exploration: Huanglong Obtain 80 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.

Dance in the Laser Light Exploration: Huanglong Maneuver the dolls through the laser corridor in “Solitary Crusade.”

Echoes of the Past: Jinzhou Exploration: Huanglong Deliver 115 Sonance Caskets to Chenpi.

Fastest Legend Exploration: Huanglong Complete “Parallel Perception” for the first time.

Follow the Light of the Beacon Exploration: Huanglong Complete “Silent History.”

May the Beacons Guide Us Exploration: Huanglong Complete “Silent History.”

One-way Road Ahead Exploration: Huanglong Solve a Magnetic Cube puzzle one time.

Only Reverberation Remains Exploration: Huanglong Challenge all Tacet Fields in Jinzhou.

Perspective Bender Exploration: Huanglong Complete “Perspective Bender” for the first time.

Pioneer’s Proof: Jinzhou Exploration: Huanglong Reach Legendary Pioneer in Jinzhou.

POWER! Exploration: Huanglong Sit on the highest chair in Jinzhou.

Ride the Tide: Jinzhou Exploration: Huanglong Activate all markers on the map of Jinzhou.

Set off the Fireworks Exploration: Huanglong Solve an Encryption Block puzzle one time.

Sound of the Return Exploration: Huanglong Collect 20 Mutterflies in Jinzhou.

Star Heart Exploration: Huanglong Solve the puzzle in the bulletin board in online mode.

Starry Hearts Exploration: Huanglong Solve the puzzle on the bulletin board in Co-op Mode.

The Metamorphosis Exploration: Huanglong Complete five Echo Challenges.

World Travel: Jinzhou Exploration: Huanglong Activate all Resonance Beacons in Jinzhou.

Dies the Elegy From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix VI.”

Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night From the Abyssal Tower I Unlock “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.”

Ghost of Dark Forest: Hunter From the Abyssal Tower I Complete all stages in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.”

Ghost of Dark Forest: Lurker From the Abyssal Tower I Obtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Experimental Zone.”

Ghost of Dark Forest: Observer From the Abyssal Tower I Obtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.

Ghost of Dark Forest: Stroller From the Abyssal Tower I Obtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Stable Zone.”

Land of the Singing Cicada From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix I.”

Meeting the King From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” – “Feilian Beringal I.”

Mine Guard From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron VI.”

No King in Sight From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Feilian Beringal VI.”

Strange Bird in the Mountain From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron I.”

Thunder in the Burning Sea From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis I.”

Thunder Silencer From the Abyssal Tower I Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis VI.”

A Desperate Gamble Huanglong I Complete “The Hidden Truth.”

A Time Beyond Your Reach Huanglong I Complete “The Eternal Concert.”

Atom: Jungle’s Odyssey Huanglong I Complete “When the Forest is No Longer Dim.”

Days Gone By Huanglong I Complete “Shadows of the Past.”

Full House Huanglong I Complete “Liondancer’s Practice.”

Future is Here Huanglong I Complete “The Past is the Future.”

Honor My Slogan Huanglong I Complete “We Promise, We Deliver.”

Nothing is Free Huanglong I Complete “A Free Meal?”

Remember Me Huanglong I Complete “Stygian Lacrimosa.”

Sorry, I’m a Patroller Huanglong I Complete “Secret Investigation.”

Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue Huanglong I Complete “Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs.”

The Brave Wins When Paths Cross! Huanglong I Complete “Camp Raid.”

The Master of Overdashing Huanglong I Complete “Hero of the Leap.”

The Sun Rises as Usual Huanglong I Complete “Radar Reactivation.”

When the Forest is No Longer Dark Huanglong I Complete “When Moonlight Shines in the Forest.”

Your Mystery, I’ll Answer Huanglong I Complete “The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics.”

Crescent Moon on the Banyan Tree Moments with You Complete “Under the Moonlit Banyan.”

Jingle Bells Moments with You Complete “Sound Tracing” in “Wild Heart’s Return.”

Keeper in the Darkness Moments with You Complete “Solitary Crusade.”

Participation is the Key Moments with You Participate in “Gulpuff Relay” in “Daybreak at Last.”

Rising Suan’ni Moments with You Complete “Wild Heart’s Return.”

The Same Sunset Moments with You Complete “Daybreak at Last.”

“Hero of Justice” Path of Growth Resonator Ascension reaches Rank six.

“The Fragile Me is Already Dead” Path of Growth Upgrade all skills of any Resonator to max level.

All Battles Won I Path of Growth Upgrade Data Bank to level eight.

All Battles Won II Path of Growth Upgrade Data Bank to level 15.

All Battles Won III Path of Growth Upgrade Data Bank to level 20.

Beginner Pet Raising Path of Growth Obtain the Echo of the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time.

First Try Path of Growth Equip one four-star or above weapon.

Friendly Neighborhood I Path of Growth Complete ten Daily Quests in total.

Friendly Neighborhood II Path of Growth Complete 50 Daily Quests in total.

Good Neighbors of Citizens II Path of Growth Complete 30 Daily Quests in total.

When the Stars Shine I Path of Growth Obtain three Resonators in total.

When the Stars Shine II Path of Growth Obtain six Resonators in total.

When the Stars Shine III Path of Growth Obtain ten Resonators in total.

You Don’t Even Want to Call Me Big Brother! Path of Growth Obtain the Echo of the Crownless for the first time.

“Buried under the Peach Blossom Tree…” Rover’s Journey Inspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village.

“What Lies under the Peach Blossom Tree…” Rover’s Journey Inspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village.

A Whispering Melody Rover’s Journey Complete “Clashing Blades.”

Candy Spells Riddle Rover’s Journey Receive the Sugar Pearl from Jinzhou’s Magistrate.

Captivating You Always Rover’s Journey Capture your first photo in “Photos of Jinzhou.”

From the New World Rover’s Journey Complete Main Quest: Utterance of Marvels.

If the Melody Rings True Rover’s Journey Complete “Rewinding Raindrops.”

Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Silent Message Rover’s Journey Complete “First Resonance.”

Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Utterance of Frontline Rover’s Journey Complete “Echoing Marche.”

Kitten First Rover’s Journey Complete all quests of “Save the World? Save the Cat!”

Shepherd Game Rover’s Journey Complete “Ominous Star.”

The Tuning Master Rover’s Journey Retrieve all five missing Sonodisks.

Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Frontline Calls Rover’s Journey Complete “Echoing Marche.”

Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Wordless Message Rover’s Journey Complete “First Resonance.”

A Deadly Weight Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by the Excarats’ attacks.

BOOM BOOM! Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by the explosive attacks of the Zigs ZagsA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

Bury the Thunder Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Electro DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

Chilling Frost Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

Close Your Eyes Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Havoc DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

DANGEROUS CREATURE Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated after being juggled by the Gulpuffs.

Noisy Wind Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Aero DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

Over-Photosynthesis Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Spectro DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

Rise & Shine Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow when HP is above 95 percent.

Scorching Sun Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Fusion DMG when HP is above 50 percent.

Unexpected Disaster Unexpected Experience A Resonator becomes incapacitated after being bumped by the Inferno Rider.

Creative Workshop I Wilderness Calls Use the Synthesizer 20 times.

Creative Workshop II Wilderness Calls Use the Synthesizer 50 times.

Creative Workshop III Wilderness Calls Use the Synthesizer 100 times.

Effective Potion I Wilderness Calls Use potion 20 times.

Effective Potion II Wilderness Calls Use potion 50 times.

Effective Potion III Wilderness Calls Use potion 100 times.

Fishing Master I Wilderness Calls Catch 50 fish.

Fishing Master II Wilderness Calls Catch 100 fish.

Fishing Master III Wilderness Calls Catch 200 fish.

Follow the Map Wilderness Calls Use Echo Hunting 50 times.

Gold Miner I Wilderness Calls Collect minerals 50 times.

Gold Miner II Wilderness Calls Collect minerals 100 times.

Gold Miner III Wilderness Calls Collect minerals 200 times.

Hunting Master I Wilderness Calls Obtain 50 pieces of Poultry.

Hunting Master II Wilderness Calls Obtain 100 pieces of Poultry.

Hunting Master III Wilderness Calls Obtain 200 pieces of Poultry.

Mochelin 1-Star Chef Wilderness Calls Reach Chef Level two.

Mochelin 2-Star Chef Wilderness Calls Reach Chef Level five.

Pharmacist’s Spell I Wilderness Calls Reach Synthesis Level two.

Pharmacist’s Spell II Wilderness Calls Reach Synthesis Level five.

Savoring Joy I Wilderness Calls Consume Dishes 20 times.

Savoring Joy II Wilderness Calls Consume Dishes 50 times.

Savoring Joy III Wilderness Calls Consume Dishes 100 times.

Skilled Craftsmen Wilderness Calls Forge any weapon one time.

Wild Hunter I Wilderness Calls Obtain 50 pieces of Raw Meat.

Wild Hunter II Wilderness Calls Obtain 100 pieces of Raw Meat.

Wild Hunter III Wilderness Calls Obtain 200 pieces of Raw Meat.