How to get and use the Sonar Circuit in Wuthering Waves

If fetching collectibles isn’t your thing, you might be tempted to put down Wuthering Waves after a few hours of gameplay. But, thanks to the Sonar Circuit, you don’t need to give up on your dreams of getting all these cute gacha characters.

Wuthering Waves is an open-world action role-playing game, but most of the time, you’re fighting bad guys hoping to get more collectibles. It’s not that you want to prove your resourcefulness, it’s that these yellow Sonance Casket boxes increase your chances of getting more resources to rank up, get more Union EXP, and get the best build for your Resonator. That said, finding all the collectibles can be quite a challenge without a certain tool. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Sonar Circuit in Wuthering Waves.

What does the Sonar Circuit do in Wuthering Waves?

Time to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sonar Circuit is a consumable tool that marks Sonance Casket locations on the map, but only one at a time. This tool unlocks as you complete Exploration tasks in the overworld, so don’t expect to find it in the early game.

Because Sonance Caskets can often net you decent rewards when you turn them in at the Relic Merchant in Jinzhou, the Sonar Circuit is a useful tool to get. Sure, you can find ten Sonance Caskets on your own without much help, but getting rare materials from the top-tier levels requires over a hundred of these yellow square collectibles.

How to get the Sonar Circuit in Wuthering Waves

I knew these would come in handy at some point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Sonar Circuit in Wuthering Waves, reach Pioneer Level three, claim your rewards to get the Echo Component Synthesis Recipe, and synthesize the Sonar Circuit in the Synthesizer. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

What are Pioneer Levels?

Pioneer Levels aren’t the same as your Pioneer Podcast levels. The Pioneer Podcast icon in your pause menu refers to the Wuthering Waves battle pass, whereas Pioneer Levels are related to world exploration. The latter is the one you must increase to get the recipe for the Sonar Circuit.

How to get the Echo Componen Synthesis Recipe

To reach Pioneer Level Three, you must complete exploration activities to increase your overall exploration completion. These activities involve solving Encryption puzzles, enemy challenges, and Energy Matrix puzzles, among others. You need 1100 Exploration points total to get there.

If you’ve still got a long way to go, I suggest you reach 20% exploration completion in all areas and 40% exploration progression in three areas. You’ll have to complete repetitive tasks unless you aim for Sonance Caskets and picture locations.

When you’re ready, head to the Pioneer Association building west of Jinzhou and speak with Maqi at the counter. Here, claim your rewards for reaching Pioneer Level Three, which includes the Echo Component Synthesis Recipe in Wuthering Waves.

How to synthesize the Sonar Circuit

With the Echo Component Synthesis Recipe, head to Synthesizer northeast of Jinzhou. When you’re there, interact with the screen and navigate to the Constructing tab at the center. The last recipe you can use here is the Sonar Circuit, but you need two materials to synthesize it:

20 Scarletthorns

20 Floramber

Both are obtained by breaking mineral nodes all over the map with your weapon. There’s no need for an extra pickaxe. Each time you craft one Sonar Circuit, you get five consumables.

How to use the Sonar Circuit in Wuthering Waves

Let’s see where you’ve been hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Sonar Circuit in Wuthering Waves, you must equip it and activate it as you would any other Utility tool, like the Sensor Module or the Waypoint Module. Follow these steps to use it:

Open the Utility Menu with the left arrow on the controller and Tab on the keyboard Look for the Sonar Circuit on the wheel to equip it. The icon looks a bit like a CD. Once equipped, press L1 and triangle on controller or T on PC to use it. It doesn’t matter where you’re standing, the Sonar Circuit will mark a Sonance Casket on the map.

The Sonar Circuit is a tool, but a consumable one. Once you’ve marked one location, it disappears from your inventory. That’s why you get a second Confirm screen before it fully takes effect. Once you’ve found that Sonance Casket, it’s time to farm more Scarletthorns and Florambers to get more.

Notice that, even if you’ve got more Sonar Circuits in your inventory, you can’t use them until you find the Sonance Casket currently displayed on the map.

