How to get the Waypoint Module Synthesis Recipe in Wuthering Waves

Some bosses and Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves are located in hard-to-reach places, and placing a Waypoint there can save you a lot of time. To make a Waypoint, you first need a Weapon Module Synthesis Recipe. Here’s how to get it.

Where to get the Waypoint Module Synthesis Recipe in Wuthering Waves

The Pioneer Association is on the east side of Jinzhou. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Waypoint Module Synthesis Recipe in Wuthering Waves by reaching Pioneer level two at the Pioneer Association. To reach Pioneer level two, you need to earn 600 exploration points. To put it into perspective, you need to explore 20 percent of 10 Hunaglong areas. You can zoom out the map to see where the Exploration Progress is the smallest and start there.

To increase the area’s Exploration Progress, you have to complete challenges, open chests, solve puzzles, and collect Tidal Heritages. This is also a good opportunity for you to farm some Astrite and Echoes.

How to craft the Waypoint Module in Wuthering Waves

Quick and easy to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching Pioneer level two grants the Recipe, as well as the Waypoint with five Waypoint Modules. If you ever need more Modules, you can craft them at the Synthesizer in Jinzhou. To craft a Waypoint Module, you need the following resources:

Five Indigoite

Five Floramber

Both resources can be found all over Huanglong, but if you want to farm them, head to Central Plains north of Jinzhou and look around caves and cliffs.

How to use the Waypoint Module in Wuthering Waves

Always there when you need it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To place the Waypoint, add it to the Utility wheel. When you reach the location where you want to put a Waypoint, open the wheel, select the Waypoint, and place it down. Using this Utility consumes one Waypoint Module, and you can have up to three Waypoints at the same time.

You should now see the Waypoint markers on the map and can use these markers to fast-travel to the Waypoinys or remove them. These Waypoints don’t stay there forever, so even if you don’t remove them yourself, after a few days, they’ll expire.

