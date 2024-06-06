How to complete the Solitary Path quest in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin arrives in full force to Wuthering Waves‘ roster of cute anime characters, but her arrival wouldn’t be complete without a Companion quest like Solitary Path.

Wuthering Waves has a variety of side content, including exploration puzzles, Sonar Caskets, side quests, and Companion side quests, which center around one of the game’s side characters. In the case of Solitary Path, this companion quest revolves around Yinlin, Wuthering Waves‘ latest premium banner star. Even if you complete your Pioneer Podcast in time to pull Yinlin, you can’t escape her Companion quest looming over your quest log. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete Solitary Path in Wuthering Waves.

How to start the Solitary Path quest in Wuthering Waves

You called? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Solitary Path in Wuthering Waves, you must take Chixia’s call. Follow these steps:

Open the Quest tab from the pause menu. Select the Solitary Path quest and track it. Press or tap the button or key shown on the screen. In my case, I had to press the left arrow and analog stick twice to take Chixia’s call. Once to trigger the phone to ring, then once again to actually answer her call.

How to complete Solitary Path in Wuthering Waves

Your first step in Solitary Path is to head to the designated location and speak with the Man with Hollow Eyes, Lirong, and the little girl, Yuanyuan. Grief has got a hold of the man, and since he might endanger the little girl, you figure you better step in between them. Thankfully, Yinlin steps in before things escalate.

To avoid attracting the patroller’s unwanted attention, pick up both items on the floor in Wuthering Waves. You soon find out Yinlin’s more than comfortable with deceiving the authorities. She also reveals that the little girl is just a metal puppet, so it’s time for some questions.

Once you’re done with the cutscene, head to the designated location and follow Lirong up the cliff, hugging the tree-infested wall on the right. Then, protect them from the Fractsidus members with Yinlin’s help.

How to collect all the dolls

Of course, the Fractsidus is somehow connected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To collect all the dolls in the forest in Wuthering Waves, follow these steps:

Interact with the dolls immediately in front of you.

Then, look around you to find another doll to the right.

You can pick up the last doll to the left.

The area where you can find them is marked with a gold circle, so make sure you don’t accidentally exit this area. If you step out of it, you won’t find any dolls. When you’re ready, speak with Yinlin again.

How to use the Sensor to find the markings

To find the markings in Wuthering Waves, equip the Sensor Module from the menu wheel and switch from Function to Utility.

On PC, hold Tab, navigate to the eye icon with the mouse, and select the Sensor Module. Press T to activate it.

If you’re using a controller, hold the left arrow to open the menu wheel, switch to Utility with R1, and select the Sensor Module with the arrow buttons. To activate it, hold L1 and press triangle.

On mobile, press and hold the Grapple Hook, then use the scroll wheel to switch to the Sensor Module.

Once you’ve at least used the sensor, head up the mountain to find the safehouse on a boulder.

How to enter the correct password

Password puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the right password in Wuthering Waves‘ Solitary Path, speak with Yinlin, and she will give you a hint: Look at the lavender flowers and count the petals.

As if the hint wasn’t enough, she also gives you the password: 4, 1, 2, 3. Input this password in the safe house on the wall to complete this part of Solitary Path.

Investigate the warehouse for more information

Rhythm game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this objective in Solitary Path, retrieve the tablet from the box and then investigate the chair to read an important document about the Seance Society in Wuthering Waves.

Then, use the tablet to inform Chixia of your location. You must send a Frequency Signal by tapping and holding the action button to match the signal’s length. The matching Degree should reach 100% to complete this mini-game. If you fail to reach 100%, you can retry the minigame until you get it right.

After speaking to every society member in the camp and getting to know what this Seance Society is all about, defeat the Tacet Discords raiding their base. It’s now time to meet the Dollmaker in the inner chamber.

How to unlock the mechanism through the remote-controlled doll device

Three puzzles in Solitary Path ask you to control a doll, Zapstring, to progress through the building and meet the Dollmaker.

Puzzle 1

Time to become a puppet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to solve the first remote-controlled doll puzzle:

Interact with the sphere-shaped device in the room ahead. Manipulate the doll to stand on the square-shaped sensor in the center of the room. Then, let go of the doll and leave the room.

Defeat the overclocked exiles to proceed to the next puzzle.

Puzzle 2

An extra body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to solve the second remote-controlled doll puzzle:

Drop one cube on each square-shaped sensor. Inside, interact with the sphere-shaped device to control the doll. Head through the lasered room with Zapstring until she stands in the square-shaped sensor on the other end of the room..

Now, it’s safe for you to progress until the next resurrection point. Prepare for a fight against some more overclocked exiles.

Puzzle 3

Lasers, begone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to solve the third remote-controlled doll puzzle:

Drop down and interact with the sphere-shaped device to control the doll. Go under the first round of lasers and stand on the square-shaped sensor ahead. Move your character to the next room and repeat this process to reach the elevator.

How to record every detail using the Sense Camera

The “Sense Camera” doesn’t exist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this objective in Solitary Path, equip the Zoom Camera in Wuthering Waves, then take pictures of the objects marked by the purple waypoints: The mech in the corner, the TV on the side of the room, and the barrels at the end of the room. The object is described as a Sense Camera in the quest objective, but this is probably a localization error.

After you defeat the exiles, take the elevator to the top floor to meet the Dollmaker, this half-puppet, half-human entity.

How to defeat Mech Abomination

We meet again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mech Abomination only has three moves, all of which you can counter by dodging backward, keeping your distance, and then stepping back into action. Here’s a full breakdown of this boss‘ moves:

Left Hook: Mech Abomination strikes with its left hand.

Mech Abomination strikes with its left hand. Ground Pound: Mech Abomination slams the ground in front of it.

Mech Abomination slams the ground in front of it. Swirl Claw: Mech Abomination spins 180 degrees dealing damage with its hand.

Leave the Doll Factory through the portal at the center. Then, fast travel to the Bureau to give a statement. All that’s left is to watch one final cutscene with Yinlin to complete Solitary Path in Wuthering Waves.

