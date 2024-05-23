The main character in Wuthering Waves standing idle under tree roots.
There’s a vast open world you can explore in Wuthering Waves, and one of the first important choices you must make is selecting your server region. This is a crucial decision, so if you choose incorrectly, you may later want to change your server region.

Your server region might not seem important early on, but it affects various gameplay aspects like your ability to play with friends and your time zone. Because of this, you need to know how to change your server region in Wuthering Waves.

Can you change the server region in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves Scar first encounter
Swapping your server region is easy, but it comes with some consequences. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your server region at any point in Wuthering Waves, but doing so means you have to start all over again. Your game progress is tied to the server you choose, so all of your levels, characters, items, and everything else you’ve earned are specifically tied to the server you obtained them on.

Generally, it’s best to choose the server region that says “recommended” next to it. Selecting this server is the best way to ensure you avoid lag, stuttering, and ping issues while playing.

How to switch your server region in Wuthering Waves

Changing your server region in Wuthering Waves is a fairly easy process. Here are the exact steps you want to follow.

  • Open Wuthering Waves. You cannot make this change from the launcher.
  • Log in to the game with your account information. There’s a chance you may already be logged in upon loading up, so you can proceed straight to the next step if this is the case.
  • Locate your current region in the middle of the screen.
The server region marked in Wuthering Waves.
This option always appears right when you load up after logging in. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
  • Select your current region to open up the list of server regions.
  • Locate and select the new region you want to switch to.
  • Select confirm in the bottom right corner.
Server regions in Wuthering Waves.
You can swap back to your old server at any point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you officially select your new server region, you then have to start the game to begin your new journey. If you want to revert back to your old server region or choose another one at any point, you can do so by following the exact same steps you just completed.

The level of each character tied to the region is also displayed next to it which can help you keep track of which server you’ve advanced the most in.

All server regions in Wuthering Waves

There are five different server region locations you can choose from and swap between in Wuthering Waves. One of these five will be the recommended server for you to play on, but you can freely choose whichever one you like.

  • America
  • Asia
  • Europe
  • HMT (HK, MO, TW)
  • SEA
