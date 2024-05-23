Wuthering Waves high ping causes and possible fixes

High ping in Wuthering Waves is tied to your connection to the game’s servers. Either there’s an issue on one end—like the servers being slow or your internet connection being poor—or you’re too far away from the server. Here’s everything you need to know about high ping.

Understanding high ping in Wuthering Waves and how to deal with it

Your ping is shown on the top right of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High ping in Wuthering Waves means that data moving between your computer and the game’s servers is traveling too slowly. This results in a desync between your input and your character’s actions, causing delays in responses, missed hits, and imperfect timing for dodging.

The main cause of high ping on your side is usually poor internet connection. If you’re using a mobile network or a low-speed connection, your device will struggle to communicate with the servers, leading to high ping and latency. To fix this, contact your internet provider or switch to a faster and more stable network. If you’re playing on a PC and using Wi-Fi, try switching to a wired connection, which is typically faster.

If your connection is usually fine and you’ve never had high ping before, the Wuthering Waves servers might be experiencing issues. In this case, check official community resources, like the game’s X page, for confirmation and updates. If you don’t see any reports of issues, it might be a problem on your end.

If your connection is fine but you’ve always had high ping, you might be too far from the game server you’ve selected. Wuthering Waves has servers in America, Asia, Europe, HMT, and SEA. A player in the U.S. will have much lower ping on an American server compared to an Asian server due to the shorter distance. On startup, Wuthering Waves offers the best server for you, but you can switch servers on the login screen by touching the server name before logging in. Switching servers will require starting a new game from scratch on the new server.

Change your region here. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

If you’re still experiencing high ping after switching servers, it might mean there are no Wuthering Waves servers close to your region. For example, I’m in Brazil, and even on the American server, I get 150 millisecond latency, which indicates there are no servers in my country, and I’m connecting to a U.S. server.

If you’re in regions like South Africa, Latin America, or Oceania, distance from Wuthering Waves servers is likely causing your high ping. Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do to significantly reduce ping in this case.

If your ping is fine but you’re still suffering from lag in the game, hardware issues could be the cause.

