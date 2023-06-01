How to complete the Blue Dragonflight questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

A new questline surrounding the Blue Dragonflight was introduced with WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 in early May. While the majority of the main storyline of the Patch 10.1 campaign deals with the Black Dragonflight, a side campaign chapter that revolves around the Blues is also worth completing, largely because of the major lore implications that players will get to experience by playing through it.

The Blue Dragonflight questline focuses on the Blue Dragon Aspect Kalecgos and his efforts to reunite the splintered Blue Dragons, each of whom has not visited the Dragon Isles since the Dragons returned. Famed WoW Dragons such as Sindragosa, Malygos, and Senegos all make appearances in the story’s quests, among others.

There are no prerequisites to start the Blue Dragonflight questline, only that your character must be level 70 to see the quest in their adventure journal. You don’t need to complete any campaign chapters from Patch 10.0 or Patch 10.1 to start the Blue Dragonflight quests. You can pick up the first quest in the side-chapter via your Adventure Guide or by visiting Kalecgos at the top of the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken.

Here are all of the quests that are a part of the newly-introduced Blue Dragonflight questline in WoW Dragonflight. You’ll find they are separated by the different chapters and zones that they occur in.

All Blue Dragonflight quests in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Veiled Ossuary

Keeper of the Ossuary

On the Trail Again

Rolling Out

Lest We Forget

Sindragosa and Malygos’s Rest

Memories of Sindragosa and Malygos

Archives Return

Azuregos’s Support

Unusual Disruptions

Archival Arrival

Where in the World is Lost Blue Dragon?

Winterspring

Winterspring

A Protector of Magic

Artifacts Abound

Test Subject

Owl of a Sudden

A Wyrm Rest

Back with the Blues

Theramore Isle

Theramore

The Sullied Banner

Aftershocks

Creative Solutions

Breaking the Cycle

A Moment of Reflection

Booty Bay

Booty Bay

The Booty Bay Journal

No Such Thing as Bad Luck

Information is King

Anyway, I Started Bribing

Money, Money, Money!

Crystals Shmystals

Settled with the Baron

Crystalsong Forest

Crystalsong Forest

Regrets in Crystal

A Shattered Legacy

Those We Left Behind

An Arcane Requiem

The Sound of Silence

The Jade Forest

Jade Forest

Warm Winds and Water

Carp Care

Local Deliveries

Up, Up, and Home

Self Care

A Drink with Kalecgos

Blue is My Favorite Color

The Azure Span

Reunited Again

Veiled Trouble

Veiled Ossuary Chaos

Memories of Old

What Still Remains

Swiftly to the Archives

The Last Conflict

A Peaceful Farewell

The questline takes you across the entirety of Azeroth and culminates with the most prominent members of the Blue Dragonflight reuniting on the Dragon Isles. The questline is worth completing due to the major story developments, but also, if you’re a fresh level 70 character, the Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests that are rewarded for completing all of these quests could be extremely useful in upgrading your gear.

