How to get to the Veiled Ossuary in WoW Dragonflight

The Veiled Ossuary is a sub-zone in World of Warcraft’s newest expansion, Dragonflight. While it may not have as much significance as some of the other zones in the game, it’s a major location for one of the expansion’s latest campaign quests.

Getting to the Veiled Ossuary is necessary to start the Blue Dragonflight questline that was introduced to the game with Patch 10.1. The Blue Dragonflight questline is a side chapter of the expansion’s campaign that deals with the flight’s backstory, as well as its major characters. Some of the most prominent WoW lore figures that show up in the questline are Senegos, Kalecgos, Sindragosa, and others. With massive story implications, the questline is a must-complete for any WoW player with a remote interest in the game’s lore.

Here’s how to get to the Veiled Ossuary and kick off one of WoW Dragonflight’s newest (and best) questlines.

Where is the Veiled Ossuary in WoW Dragonflight?

The Veiled Ossuary is located on a small island off the northern tip of Thaldraszus on the Dragon Isles. The island is located in-between Thaldraszus and the Forbidden Reach, and any player headed there will likely fly over the Veiled Ossuary while on their way.

The Veiled Ossuary is located at coordinates [62, 19] in Thaldraszus. Make sure you’re out of the capital city of Valdrakken before plugging those coordinates into your game. You’ll also find a flight master at those coordinates, so you can always head back to the Veiled Ossuary that way.

Although the Blue Dragonflight storyline takes you across all of Azeroth and is one of the most complete world-spanning experiences the game has to offer, it all begins in the tiny, relatively insignificant Veiled Ossuary.

There are no prerequisites to unlock the Veiled Ossuary as a location, and any fresh level 70 character can start the Blue Dragonflight questline at the top of the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken.

