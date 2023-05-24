How to start and complete the Keeper of the Ossuary quest in WoW Dragonflight

Questing in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is often a breeze, especially after players master the art of Dragonriding. Given how many floors a building can have in Dragonflight due to the mountainous area, finding quest givers can be the real task, which has been the case for the Keeper of the Ossuary quest.

Even if players find Kalecgos, the quest giver for the Keeper of the Ossuary, getting him to talk about the quest has proven to be impossible for some. This is due to an ongoing bug, unless it was an intended release schedule. When WoW players first meet Kalecgos, the Keeper of the Ossuary quest might be missing from the dialogue box, only to appear randomly an hour or so later.

Related: How does Dragonriding work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

While playing, I went on about my day with other world quests until Kalecgos magically started talking about the Keeper of the Ossuary quest upon our second return to Valdrakken.

Alternatively, players can also try relogging to WoW to see if that can get Kalecgos talking regarding the ​​ Keeper of the Ossuary quest.

WoW Dragonflight Keeper of the Ossuary quest guide

Go to the center of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus. Head to the Seat of the Aspects. Talk with Kalecgos to start the Keeper of the Ossuary quest. Fly to the Veiled Ossuary region to speak with Senagos and complete the Keeper of the Ossuary quest.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Upon finishing the Keeper of the Ossuary quest, players will be rewarded with 10 Flightstones, and they will also be able to start another quest, On the Trail Again.

There are always more quests and events to complete in WoW Dragonflight, however, and if you’re late to the expansion, you may need to sort out your gear situation first. You can snag easy 415 item level gear with WoW Cataclysm Timewalking and catch up to the rest of the player base.

About the author