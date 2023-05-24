Snag easy 415 item level gear with WoW Cataclysm Timewalking

If you’re behind the curve gear-wise in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, this week’s Cataclysm Timewalking will be a great opportunity to catch up and snag easy 415 item level gear.

May 23 marked the beginning of the Cataclysm Timewalking event for all WoW players. Although Timewalking events are a great opportunity to quickly level up and gear alts, this time around you want to stick to your main and head straight for Firelands to snag 415 item level gear.

Each boss in this Cataclysm raid has a chance to drop 415 Champion gear that can later be upgraded up to level 437 using Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests.

Normally, Timewalking gear doesn’t feature high item levels and can predominantly be used as catch-up gear for alts. Firelands gear, however, is equal to gear from Mythic+ dungeons from levels nine to 10 and can be easily upgraded to higher item levels.

On top of this, this week you’ll find A Shattered Path Through Time quest in Valdrakken at the 48, 60 coordinates, asking you to defeat five Timewalking raid bosses or dungeons. Once you complete and turn in this quest, you’ll get yet another 415 item level piece of gear.

While you can simply queue up for Timewalking dungeons via the Group Finder, Timewalking raids need to be formed by going to the Dungeons and Raids tab and there selecting Premade Groups. Then, select Raids-Legacy and either start a new group or find a group. Happy raiding.

