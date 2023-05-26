What is the Glittering Phoenix Ember in World of Warcraft?

Here's what to do with the strange reward you earn after defeating Alysrazor in the Firelands.

For the next few days, WoW players have a chance to earn a secret pet that’s only available during one-week-long time frames throughout the year. The rather long quest to obtain the pet starts in the Firelands raid, which is currently available to play through on Timewalking difficulty. By playing through that scaled-up version of the raid, WoW players will encounter a peculiar item that kicks off their journey toward the secret pet: the Glittering Phoenix Ember.

Players will earn the Glittering Phoenix Ember from taking down Alysrazor in the Firelands on Timewalking difficulty. Since the Firelands raid on Timewalking difficulty is only available during the Cataclysm Timewalking event, there is an element of limited accessibility to the secret pet that’s rewarded by the raid boss. Although the item has a selling price of 36 gold, you definitely don’t want to give the Ember to a vendor. It serves an important role in the creation of a secret pet called the Phoenix Wishwing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Glittering Phoenix Ember in WoW, including its purpose, as well as how to get the Phoenix Wishwing.

How to get the Phoenix Wishwing pet in WoW Dragonflight

Once you have the Glittering Phoenix Ember, head to Spires of Arak and purchase the Phoenix Ash Talisman from Zektar north of Veil Zekk. You can combine the Glittering Phoenix Ember you earned from Alysrazor with 20 Inert Phoenix Ash and 10 Sacred Phoenix Ash. Sacred Phoenix Ash can be found in locations spread throughout the Spires of Arak, while Inert Phoenix Ash is looted from Fire Elementals at Fire Plume Ridge in Un’Goro Crater.

Once you have all of those materials, you can purchase the Phoenix Ash Talisman, an item that you should then give to Tarjin the Blind in the Waking Shores. After presenting the talisman to Tarjin, he’ll hand over the secret Phoenix Wishwing pet.

The Firelands raid is currently accessible on the live servers during the ongoing Cataclysm Timewalking event, which will be active until May 30. The next Cataclysm Timewalking event won’t take place until Sept. 26, so be sure to take down Alysrazor within the next few days if you want a chance at the Phoenix Wishwing.

