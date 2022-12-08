Side quests in World of Warcraft are typically quests that don’t have a huge impact on the main story of expansion and gearing progress. Instead, they’re in the game to expand the story’s fantasy and allow players to see the inner workings of the main storyline without main characters like Wrathion and Queen Alextraza.

One side quest in Dragonflight is called Tarjin’s Tales. Starting and ending in the Waking Shores, the side quest tasks you with finding 25 Impressive Dragon Skulls. If you’re confused just as we were at the start of this quest, you’re at the right place because below, we’ll tackle how to complete the Tarjin’s Tales quest in Dragonflight.

Tarjin’s Tales quest description in WoW Dragonflight

“Tarjin continues facing the distant island while he speaks to you. You think yourself worthy of the incredible legends and histories of the djaradin? You, who are hardly the size of one of our weapons? Pfft. I doubt you have the stomach to carry the legacy of my people. Prove me wrong, if you can. Seek out dragons, the only worthy rival on these isles. Bring me trophies of your victory over their strongest.”

How to complete Tarjin’s Tales quest in WoW Dragonflight

Tarjin’s Tales is a side quest in the Waking Shores starting with Tarjin the Blind. To complete this quest, you’ll need to collect 25 Impressive Dragon Skulls from dragon elites scattered across the Dragon Isles. The easiest way to complete this quest is to find the unique mob Jadzigeth located at 53.42, 83.15, and farm it. The mob has around 15 seconds respawn timer so it shouldn’t take any more than 15 minutes to complete this quest.

Other than that, you can farm Blazing Proto-Dragon in Ohn’ahran Plains. The mob has double the HP to Jadzigeth, but you’ll get some help from nearby friendly NPCs. The mob is at the coordinates 78.29 26.84.

After you gather 25 Impressive Dragon Skulls, return to Tarjin the Blind and turn in the quest.