How to get to Firelands in WoW Dragonflight

Old raids in World of Warcraft still hold wonders and rare items that players are trying to accumulate to this day. Inside the Firelands raid’s doors, players will have a chance of finding Flametalon of Alysrazor and Smoldering Egg of Millagazor.

The mounts have extremely low drop rates, so we advise players to remain patient if they decide to pursue any of the Firelands raid mounts. But once acquired, these rare mounts tend to become a bragging right among collectors since they require a substantial time investment that varies on players’ luck.

To access the Firelands raid, players will need to return to the original WoW map, which may require a few teleportations if you’re actively playing Dragonflight.

How do you get to Firelands in WoW Dragonflight?

Go to Azeroth and navigate to Kalimdor.

Head to the Mount Hyjal region in Kalimdor.

You will find the Firelands raid in Sulfuron Spire.

To start the raid, players can walk into the raid’s entrance and everything will be ready to go. Given the raid’s low gear level requirements, anyone can complete it on their own unless they’re participating in a timewalking event.

In timewalking events, Blizzard adjusts the difficulty levels of old raids to present standards, allowing players to enjoy old content with up-to-date gear.

Once you’re done with legacy content, you can always hop back to the latest expansion and complete Mythic+ or other quests to progress through the expansion.

