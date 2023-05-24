How to start and complete Symbol of Hope in WoW Dragonflight

Symbol of Hope is the final quest of the WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 campaign, “Embers of Neltharion.” This quest, which takes place entirely in Valdrakken, is the finale for the campaign and sets up future events for the Dragonflight expansion.

To start “Symbol of Hope,” speak with Alexstrasza atop the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. The red dragon aspect is the quest-giver for the campaign’s final quest, and speaking with her will trigger a cutscene that caps off the Embers of Neltharion experience.

Symbol of Hope is the final quest in the chapter “A Flame, Extinguished,” which can only be accessed after you’ve defeated Scalecommander Sarkareth in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. You’ll also need to progress through the epilogue-like chapter of the campaign that sees you clean up Aberrus after Sarkareth’s defeat. Completing Symbol of Hope will award you with the “Embers of Neltharion” achievement, as well as a full level of renown with the Loamm Niffen, so completing it is definitely in your best interest.

Here’s how to complete the quest, even if the game is preventing you from interacting with its primary quest-giver, Alexstrasza.

What to do if you can’t start Symbol of Hope

If you return to Valdrakken and Alexstrasza isn’t present at the top of the Seat of the Aspects, it’s likely because Symbol of Hope is clashing with another campaign-related quest in your log. To get past this issue, you’ll have to either complete any other campaign quests from Patch 10.0 or abandon those quests and reload your UI.

The most notable culprits that cause this issue are quests that send your character to Tyrhold. The campaign quests that take place there also revolve around Alexstrasza, and since she can’t be present in two places at once, any quest where she’s present at Tyrhold will prevent her from giving you Symbol of Hope at the end of the Patch 10.1 campaign.

After completing Symbol of Hope, you’ll be caught up with the latest installment of the WoW Dragonflight campaign.

