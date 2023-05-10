How to start and complete A Flame Extinguished in WoW Dragonflight

“A Flame, Extinguished” is the seventh and final chapter of the WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 campaign. After defeating Scalecommander Sarkareth in the game’s new raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, you’ll be able to progress the Embers of Neltharion campaign past chapter six. As it currently stands, however, only the first six chapters of the Patch 10.1 campaign are available to play through on live servers.

Unfortunately, A Flame, Extinguished is currently time-gated and unable to complete as of the second week of Dragonflight Patch 10.1. “The last chapter of the campaign is also gated and will be accessible at a later date,” Blizzard Entertainment said in an update posted to its support page today.

With the second week of the patch, the fifth and sixth chapters of the campaign were made available, with the final quest of chapter six requiring you to delve into Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible and defeat the raid’s final boss, Scalecommander Sarkareth. Just as the “Inherited Sin” chapter of the campaign was time-gated until the second week of the patch, though, the final chapter will also be locked until a later point in the patch.

When will Chapter Seven of the Patch 10.1 campaign be available?

A Flame, Extinguished will be available to unlock after completing the chapter of the campaign named after completing the chapter titled “Inevitable Confrontation.” As long as you have that chapter of the campaign completed, you’ll be able to start A Flame, Extinguished as soon as it’s available.

It’s unclear at this time when exactly Blizzard intends to make the next chapter of the Patch 10.1 campaign available, although it’s likely that the story will be wrapped up next week.