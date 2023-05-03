How to start and complete Inherited Sin in WoW Dragonflight

The Embers of Neltharion main campaign consists of seven chapters in total and it starts with the A Creche Divided chapter at the Forbidden Reach. But the most intriguing chapter in World of Warcraft Patch 10.1 is Inherited Sin by far since at the end of this chapter you unlock the new shiny Dragonriding drake—Winding Slitherdrake.

Dragonflight Patch 10.1 has everything WoW players want in a patch—further story development, more character customizations and cosmetics, refreshing new features like Snail Races, and a ton of collectibles just waiting to be collected. But before you can start digging out Neltharion’s secrets and pitting snails against one another, you have to complete the main storyline of Zaralek Cavern.

So, here’s how you can start and complete the Inherited Sin Embers of Neltharion campaign chapter.

How do you start and complete Inherited Sin in Dragonflight?

The Inherited Sin chapter is the fifth chapter of the Embers of Neltharion campaign and before you can start it, you’ll need to complete all previous chapters—A Creche Divided, Breaking Ground, Sundered Legacy, and the Ancient Bargain. Each chapter consists of a dozen or more quests.

Once you ticked that box, you’ll need to start the Here We Go Again quest by talking to Ebyssian in the Seat of Aspects in Valdrakken.

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Then, you’ll need to meet with him in Zaralek Cavern and complete the remaining quests of this chapter:

The Obsidian Rest

Report: Battlefield Ruins

Blow It Up and Thinning Their Defenses and Intercepting Communications

Air Superiority

Investigating the Unknown

Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst

Along the way, you’ll earn reputation with Loamm Niffen and once you complete the Worst of the Worst quest, you’ll get a new Dragonriding drake—Winding Slitherdrake.

After you complete that chapter of the story, you’ll still have two more chapters to complete—Inevitable Confrontation and A Flame, Extinguished. While Inevitable Confrontation should be available immediately, A Flame, Extinguished questline will most likely roll out on May 9 when Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible opens.