How to get Winding Slitherdrake in WoW Dragonflight

At the beginning of Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment introduced Dragonriding drakes—fully customizable drakes used for Dragonriding across the Dragon Isles. In Patch 10.1, four Dragonriding drakes are getting company and Winding Slitherdrake is joining their ranks.

Similar to other Dragonriding drakes, the Winding Slitherdrake comes with a ton of customizations that include skin color, skin scale type, pattern, horns, horn color, horn style, tail, throat, body armor, armor color, snout, crest, jaw, brow, hair color, eyesight, eye color, and eye style.

Just like the original four Dragonriding drakes, the Winding Slitherdrake is tied to the main campaign, and here’s how you can get this unique Dragonriding drake in Dragonflight.

How do you get Winding Slitherdrake in WoW Dragonflight?

To get Winding Slitherdrake in Dragonflight, you’ll need to complete the quest called Worst of the Worst. This quest is a part of the main campaign questline and it’s the final quest of the fourth campaign chapter called Inherited Sin. Here are all quests that need to be completed in the Inherited Sin chapter:

Here We Go Again The Obsidian Rest Report: Battlefield Ruins Blow It Up and Thinning Their Defenses and Intercepting Communications Air Superiority Investigating the Unknown Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst

Normally, when a patch comes out, you can only complete one campaign chapter per week. So, if we take that into the equation, the Inherited Sin chapter and the Winding Slitherdrake will become available after the weekly reset on May 30 for North America and May 31 for Europe.

Remember, before you can unlock your new favorite Dragonriding drake, you need to complete the first three chapters of the campaign—Breaking Ground, Sundered Legacy, and the Ancient Bargain. The campaign chapters are quite long and are really looking to tell you a story. So, enjoy the ride.