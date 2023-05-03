How to open the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in WoW Dragonflight

The Blazing Shadowflame Chest is one of the many treasures that have been added to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in the game’s newest zone, Zaralek Cavern. While some treasures can be opened by interacting with an item or completing a quick minigame, the Blazing Shadowflame Chest will send you on a scavenger hunt for a piece of gear that’s required to break it open.

The Blazing Shadowflame Chest, which is located at coordinates [28.78, 48.16], can only be opened once you’ve acquired a piece of gear that can counter Shadowflame magic. Luckily, there’s a solution that’s been in the game since 2005: the Onyxia Scale Cloak. If you try to unlock the chest without having this Classic WoW-era cloak equipped, you’ll receive a message at the top of your screen that reads “The Shadowflame is too strong to bear.”

Related: How to complete ‘If You Can’t Take the Heat’ world quest in WoW Dragonflight

Here’s how to find an Onyxia Scale Cloak and crack open the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get an Onyxia Scale Cloak in WoW: Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Onyxia Scale Cloak is an item that was added to the game in the Classic version of WoW all the way back in 2005—it’s crafted by Leatherworkers who have 300 skill points in Classic Leatherworking.

Players can create the cloak from scratch by killing Onyxia in Onyxia’s Lair, completing a short questline, and gathering the necessary reagents. But the process of creating an Onyxia Scale Cloak is relatively involved, and since it’s only going to be used to open one chest, the time-sink you’d have to put in doesn’t make the endeavor worth it, especially when you can purchase the cloak off the Auction House.

Related: How to open Ancient Zaqali Chest in WoW Dragonflight

Since the Onyxia Scale Cloak is classified as a bind-on-equip item, you’ll be able to purchase it from the Auction House for a few thousand gold. Currently on North American servers, the item is being sold for an average of 8,000 gold.

Once you have the Onyxia Scale Cloak—regardless of whether you purchased it or poured your blood, sweat, and tears into crafting one—head back to the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in Zaralek Cavern and equip the cloak. Now, you’ll be able to bypass any Shadowflame magic and loot whatever treasure is inside the chest.