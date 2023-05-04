Location of all Zaralek Cavern Dragonriding races in WoW Dragonflight

New courses for you and your Dragon to conquer.

The newest zone in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Zaralek Cavern, introduced six new Dragonriding races. For all of the Dragonriding enthusiasts out there, Dragonriding races give you the chance to compete against the clock in breakneck courses that will test the limits of all you and your Dragon mount are able to accomplish.

As is tradition with new Dragonriding races, the debutant courses in Zaralek Caverns can each be completed on Standard, Advanced, and Reverse difficulties, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze achievements in place for each of the difficulty levels for each race.

Here are all of the new Dragonriding races that came to WoW: Dragonflight with the launch of Patch 10.1, as well as where to find them in Zaralek Cavern.

All Zaralek Cavern Dragonriding race coordinates

Below, you’ll find the six new Dragonriding races added to WoW: Dragonflight when Patch 10.1 launched. The six races found in Zaralek Cavern are not required to complete the Dragon Riding Completionist achievement and the Isles Racer title.

Shimmering Slalom : [58.65, 45.08]

: [58.65, 45.08] Sulfur Spring : [51.26, 46.56]

: [51.26, 46.56] Loamm Roamm : [58.11, 57.65]

: [58.11, 57.65] Crystal Circuit : [38.69, 60.50]

: [38.69, 60.50] Caldera Cruise : [39, 50]

: [39, 50] Brimstone Scramble: [54.49, 23. 76]

The six new Dragonriding races in Zaralek Cavern are evenly spread across the zone, with each providing players with a look at all of the natural beauty the Cavern has to offer.

While racing, you’ll be able to get a glimpse of WoW Dragonflight landmarks like the red-and-purple volcanoes of the Zaqali Caldera, as well as the entrance to the game’s newest raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.