How to turn in Disturbance Detected: Firelands in WoW Dragonflight

Here's where to turn in the Firelands Timewalking quest, no matter what the game might tell you.

When Cataclysm Timewalking is active in World of Warcraft, players are able to head back into one of that expansion’s raids, the Firelands, where a quest to defeat Ragnaros will reward 500 Timewarped Badges.

While the raid is a lucrative source of gear, reputation, and other rewards, the quest that caps off your experience—”Disturbance Detected: Firelands”—can be tricky to turn in, especially since the game will point you in the wrong direction once you’ve defeated Ragnaros and are able to complete the quest.

Here’s how to get past that deceptive quest text and turn in Disturbance Detected: Firelands during the WoW Cataclysm Timewalking event.

Where to turn in Disturbance Detected: Firelands

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the WoW quest UI will tell you to turn in this quest in the Northrend version of Dalaran, you’ll discover that when you head back to the Crystalsong Forest, there won’t be any NPC present for you to complete the quest with. Don’t be fooled by the inaccurate quest directions on the side of your screen; it’s likely a bug, and you won’t be able to complete the quest in Dalaran after going on your cross-continent trek.

Instead, you’ll want to turn in the quest at the exact same NPC you picked it up from: Vormu, the Timewalking Master. If you had this quest shared to you by another member of your raid party while inside the Firelands, you’ll have to head back to your faction’s capital city to turn it in.

Alliance players can turn the quest in with Vormu at coordinates [75, 19] in Stormwind City, while Horde players will have to head to Orgrimmar at coordinates [50, 37]. The NPC is a female dwarf who wears a gold robe.

Cataclysm Timewalking is currently live on the WoW Dragonflight servers.

