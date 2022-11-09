Asmongold left speechless after WoW devs actually listen to his Dragonflight demands and make early change

Asmongold was pretty impressed with the new World of Warcraft Dragonflight login screen the first time he saw it.

It had it all, from a castle sitting atop a mountain in the Dragon Isles surrounded by clouds, to a labyrinth of layered bridges and towers connected to it. And it tied into the aesthetic perfectly.

However, he felt like it was missing the most important piece of the puzzle—dragons.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“It seems good to me. But where are the dragons at, though?” he said when he logged in and saw it during his stream on Oct. 26. “They called this shit Dragonflight. I guess they flew away, huh? Where are they at? I call this some false advertising!

“They need a big dragon on that pillar. It would be cool if Alexstrasza flew down and landed on this pillar or something. That would be cool. But honestly, I feel like it’s fine. I’m goofing around.”

Two weeks have passed since then, and in that time, someone in the development team must have seen his reaction and thought to themselves, ‘You know what? He’s absolutely right!’

Because on Nov. 7, Asmongold logged in and saw they added the specific change he asked for: A dragon, Alexstrasza, lands on the pillar and then flies away.

“Wow! Look at that boys! There it is,” said Asmongold the moment he saw it. “They’ve got some smart people working over there at Blizzard,” he added, praising them for making the change.

The MMO veteran said one last ‘Wow!’ before moving on with the rest of his stream.

It’s not the biggest change he wants them to make, nor is it the most important one. However, he was nonetheless impressed that they actually took his advice on board for once—assuming it wasn’t a mere coincidence.