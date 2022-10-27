How many hours has Asmongold played WoW?

Asmongold is synonymous with World of Warcraft.

The MMO veteran has been playing it for more than 15 years. A friend introduced it to him in 2006 when he was 16-years-old—and thus, the tempestuous but everlasting bond between them was formed.

But how many hours has he actually played it for? It’s a question fans ask him time and time again. The OTK star revealed the answer in March 2022. Let’s just say the number is staggering.

Asmongold reveals the number, and its staggering

In March 2022, Asmongold showed fans that he’d spent 1149 days, 22 hours, 12 minutes, and 24 seconds on one WoW character. Just one. That works out to be around 27,600 hours in total. As for the overall number, he revealed that too.

“If you take all of my characters and you put them all together, it would be a total of 1467 days—not counting WoW Classic,” he said.

The Twitch star continued: “So, at the absolute minimum, I have put 1500 days [multiplied by] 24 hours into this game. That’s something like 36,000 hours into the game.”

In the time that has passed since then, Asmongold has streamed it for an additional 245 hours on his main channel, and 212 hours on his secondary channel. So, it’s slowly edging closer to 40,000. An interesting way to frame it is that he’s spent more than three years playing the game throughout his life.

And when he sinks his teeth into Dragonflight, there’s a good chance he’ll add another.