Sly move: Asmongold scoffs at new WoW subscription model that ‘locks’ players in

For a limited time, World of Warcraft players can subscribe to a new 12-month subscription. It includes everything in the six-month subscription, everything in the next Lunar New Year six-month subscription, and three new mounts—Gargantuan Grrloc, Telix the Stormhorn, and Festering Emerald Drake.

It seems like a pretty good deal, right?

Asmongold believes there’s an ulterior motive. He claims Blizzard is locking players into the new Dragonflight expansion while hype is at its peak, and he’s not impressed.

Grab the Gargantuan Grrloc and more by upgrading to a 12-month subscription.



Details:https://t.co/7t4P7XtGFr pic.twitter.com/780hpQ37df — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 1, 2022

“So, they’re doing this again! They’re like, ‘You know what? We’re going to lock you fuckers into a new 12-month subscription offer for WoW Classic and Dragonflight, he said during his Twitch stream on Nov. 1.

“The hype will never be higher than now, and if we don’t lock them in for an entire year, they might actually play the expansion and not like it. So, let’s make them pay us for the entire expansion for an entire year before they play it.

“And if they do that, we’ll give them this like, ‘thing,’” he added, referring to the Gargantuan Grrloc mount, which he didn’t approve of either.

It’s a sentiment others share, especially because it doesn’t work out to be any cheaper than the six-month subscription—which kind of defeats the purpose.

It does include the limited edition mounts, which is obviously the primary incentive. But will that be enough to convince long-term WoW players like Asmongold to sign up for a lengthy period of time anyway? Some fans say yes.

We’ll know once Dragonflight releases on Nov. 28 (three weeks from now) since we’ll be able to see how many people roll around Dragon Isles on new mounts.