Asmongold calls on Twitch and Blizzard to change Dragonflight drops ahead of big WoW launch

World of Warcraft’s highly anticipated Dragonflight expansion releases next month, along with the new Dracthyr Evokers class, which will be playable a week before the official launch.

To add to the hype, Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to give players exclusive items via drops when watching their favorite streamers play the MMO on the Amazon-owned platform. It’s unclear whether it will be available to all WoW streamers and their viewers or whether it will be limited to a select number of them, including Asmongold, who is the biggest of them all.

The MMO veteran, who boasts a decent chunk of the game’s streaming viewership, hopes the latter isn’t the case, and if it is, he wants Twitch and Blizzard to change it.

“I hope what Blizzard does with the Twitch drops is that they just give it to anybody who is in the directory,” he said on-stream on Oct. 20. “I always think it’s a bad thing whenever there’s a Twitch drop and only certain people get access to it.”

The reason is Asmongold believes streamers who have WoW drops enabled have a significant advantage over those who don’t, and the only way to make things fair is to make drops available for everyone.

“Having drops on your channel is a really big advantage for streamers, and it can create a lot of discontent and frustration if one person has this huge advertisement to go to their stream and not yours,” he added.

“It opens up a lot of problems. I’m not a big fan of this.”

Twitch drops played a huge part in making Overwatch 2’s launch a resounding success in terms of viewership, and they were available to all affiliated and partnered streamers, not just big ones.

So, there’s a chance it might be the same for Dragonflight, but we’ll have to see.