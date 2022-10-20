When do Dracthyr Evokers release in World of Warcraft Dragonflight?

You'll have to wait a little bit longer than you might expect.

World of Warcraft’s newest expansion Dragonflight is poised to launch in just more than a month. Along with new raids, dungeons, leveling zones, and lore, Blizzard is introducing a new hero class in the form of a Dragonkin race/class combination.

The Dracthyr Evokers have the ability to take either humanoid or draconic form, and unlike other hero classes before it, they can be ranged DPS and healers. Previously, the only two hero classes in the game—Death Knight and Demon Hunter—had melee DPS and tank specializations.

As is tradition with new features like hero classes, Blizzard is giving players a little bit of time before Dragonflight releases to try out Evokers in preparation for the Dragon Isles. But if you think you’ll be getting a lot of time to play around before Nov. 28, you’d be wrong.

While the pre-expansion patch for Dragonflight begins next week on the week of Oct. 25 following each individual region’s respective weekly reset, Dracthyr Evokers will not be playable at that time.

When can you start playing Dracthyr Evokers in WoW?

Dracthyr Evokers will be unlocked for players beginning the week of Nov. 15 upon each region’s respective weekly reset. Blizzard is referring to that time period as phase two of the pre-expansion patch.

At the same time, the game’s pre-patch event “Primal Storms” will begin, and a new dungeon, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, will open up.

Dracthyr Evokers will start at level 58. For that reason, players will be limited to how many they can make on a given realm. Additionally, Dracthyr will have a unique new starting zone called The Forbidden Reach.