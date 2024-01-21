Best Dual Toxocyst build in Waframe

Warframe has hundreds of weapons to acquire, and one of these is the Dual Toxocyst that you’ll no doubt want an excellent build for.

This bioweapon secondary is an addition to your main arsenal that you won’t want to miss, and it won’t take you too long to acquire it. Here is the best Dual Toxocyst build in Warframe for you to use, Tenno.

Best Mods for the Dual Toxocyst in Warframe

Testing the Dual Toxocyst against Grineer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As always, mods are going to be the key part of creating a showstopping build. For the Dual Toxocyst, some of your mods will best focus on headshots. This is because the unique trait Frenzy that comes with the weapon gives you (on any headshot) a 150 percent fire rate increase, a 100 percent toxin damage increase, and an extra 100 percent ammo efficiency all for three seconds.

For each mod that you apply onto the Dual Toxocyst, it is best to have them fully fused to the max rank when possible. You can fuse mods using the Mods machine in your Orbiter, and you will need to spend Endo to upgrade mods. Prepare to go on some Endo farming runs if you’re running short.

I’m going to stray away from mentioning Rivens for this build due to their random nature and tough gathering process. However, if you have a Riven for the Dual Toxocyst, then make sure it generally has increased Critical Chance, Critical Damage, and Multishot or Toxin. This will make it a powerhouse for any situation, but the mods below will equally make the Dual Toxocyst worth your time.

Mod Name Polarity Description Pistol Pestilence Madurai 60 percent increase to Toxin and Status Chance. Targeting Subsystem Madurai Increases the accuracy of the weapon by 30 percent for nine seconds after a successful hit. Lethal Torrent Madurai Applies a 60 percent increase to both the fire rate and multishot of a pistol. Primed Pistol Gambit Madurai Increases critical chance overall by 187 percent with no active time limit on this addition. Convulsion Naramon Increases the Electricity stat of the weapon by 90 percent. Primed Target Cracker Madurai Gives you a 110 percent critical damage increase with no drawbacks. Galvanised Crosshairs Madurai Increases critical chance by 120 percent for 12 seconds when aiming after a successful headshot hit.



On headshot kill, receive a 40 percent critical chance increase when aiming. Stacks for five times allowing a total increase of 200 percent to critical chance. Hornet Strike Madurai Increases any pistol damage by 180 percent in total. Stunning Speed Naramon Receive a 40 percent increase in reload speed and an extra 30 percent for Status Chance. Secondary Deadhead Arcane Increases damage by 120 percent after a precision headshot kill. Stacks up to three times— making a total of 360 percent damage increase on a full stack.

For mods like the Primed Pistol Gambit, you will find that others may use Creeping Bullseye for critical chance increase generally. That said, you won’t get any fire rate reduction by using either version of Pistol Gambit, thus making this mod superior in my eyes. Along with this, Convulsion is important to have as it can apply a special status to enemies: corrosion. To create both corrosion damage and its status you will need Toxin and Electricity so this mod is perfect for allowing that to happen.

While you are adding these mods to the weapon, you will encounter the capacity being full. To stop this, simply modify the polarity of certain slots (to match a mod’s polarity) by pressing the Actions prompt button on the mod screen, and then selecting Polarization. It will cost you one Forma each time to add or change a slot’s polarity and this also makes the weapon unranked again.

Since it will take your weapon back to the base rank, make sure you are not adjusting the polarity on a fully ranked Dual Toxocyst if you can. Apply these mods from the start when you first acquire the weapon instead.

How to get the Dual Toxocyst in Warframe

Electrifying for the Grineer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Dual Toxocyst in Warframe you will first have to be 11 in Mastery Rank. If you are looking for a quick way to level up Warframes, weapons, and general gear to speed up this process then I recommend playing Hydron (Defense) on Sedna up to a wave 10 extract.

This easily levels any weapon from zero to 24 with an affinity booster active on a single run. You gain over 7800 XP of Mastery Rank progress easily per run by way of this method if leveling four things at once. When you are Mastery Rank 11, you can either buy the Dual Toxocyst for 175 platinum in your Arsenal’s Secondary Weapon section or by researching (then buying) the blueprint for it at the Bio Lab in a Clan Dojo.

If you decide to spend Platinum on the weapon then you will also get a free weapon slot alongside it but I recommend just researching the blueprint and then crafting it at your foundry. The resources required for the main build of the Dual Toxocyst are as follows.

30,000 credits.

Four Mutagen Mass.

1,100 Plastids.

6,500 Nano Spores.

One Forma.

How to get the Incarnon version of the Dual Toxocyst

Another way to highly increase the overall effectiveness of the Dual Toxocyst is to acquire the Incarnon version of the weapon. This can be unlocked through the Circuit (game mode) steel path weekly rotation if the Dual Toxocyst Genesis is in the loot pool for whichever week you play through it. When you have the Genesis, you can add it to the Dual Toxocyst and make use of evolution upgrades.

While it is in Incarnon form you will get a ricochet alt-fire and an auto-fire mode—ideal for tense moments. The auto-fire is excellent for not having to constantly tap away while using the Dual Toxocyst, it’s also much better in close-range situations compared to manual single-shot fires of the weapon.

Now that you know how to create the best build for the Dual Toxocyst in Warframe, you can put it to the test for yourself throughout the system. Of course, there’s no harm in pairing this weapon with Primaries like the Miter to cause even more chaos for your foes.