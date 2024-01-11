Best ways to farm Endo in Warframe (2024)

Even in 2024, Endo is the lifeblood of Warframe modding. Both Endo and Credits are needed in order to level up your mods, but acquiring the large sums of Endo required to fully upgrade your build can be a tall order, especially in the early game.

To upgrade something as simple as a common Redirection mod through all of its 10 tiers, players are put back 10,230 Endo. That cost only gets higher as you begin to upgrade mods of a higher rarity, right up to the point where maxing out a legendary mod with 10 tiers is going to cost you 40,920 Endo. With the sheer amount of mods in Warframe and the necessity of those upgrades to make them impactful in endgame content, it doesn’t take long to start feeling the strain on your Endo inventory.

That’s why it’s important to know the best methods for obtaining Endo consistently no matter your skill level. Here’s our guide on the best methods for farming Endo in Warframe in 2024, with options best suited for beginners and veteran Tenno alike.

What are the best ways to farm Endo in Warframe?

Dissolve your duplicate mods

You might have a lot of Endo lying around without you even realizing it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best methods to acquire large sums of Endo quickly in Warframe is one of the most often overlooked. In the Orbiter’s modding station, duplicate mods can be dissolved for a fixed Endo value ranging from five to 15 depending on the rarity.

It doesn’t sound like a lot on paper, but it doesn’t take long to amass a large sum of duplicates throughout your time playing Warframe. From just completing activities, the majority of players are bound to have hundreds of duplicates for foundational mods like Vitality, Smite Grineer or Organ Shatter that are currently collecting dust in their inventory. Head over to the duplicates tab in your mods and bulk dissolve them for some of the easiest Endo out there.

Those same mods can also be sold for Credits, for those players currently struggling with the opposite side of their Tenno bank account. This farming route is ideal for players that are newer to Warframe who don’t have the endgame Endo drop sources available yet.

Sell finished Ayatan Sculptures

Sculptures offer a plentiful amount of Endo when handed off to Maroo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ayatan Sculptures are small treasures that can be found throughout the system, which can be subsequently powered up with Ayatan Stars. Selling these Sculptures to Maroo in Maroo’s Bazaar on Mars yields various amounts of Endo, ranging from 325 to 3450 Endo depending on the type of Ayatan Sculpture and whether or not it has been filled.

Ayatan Sculpture’s have a one-in-seven chance of spawning in each mission. That means farming for them isn’t an easy thing to reliably do, but there are a few sources that hand out Sculptures more reliably. Once a week, players can complete Maroo’s Ayatan Treasure Hunt, which tasks them with raiding a treasure room in either the Orokin Tower or Orokin Derelict tilesets. An Ayatan Sculpture is guaranteed to spawn, giving you at least one consistent opportunity weekly to get your hands on one.

To socket Ayatan Stars into an Ayatan Sculpture, head to the mods station in your Orbiter and select the Ayatan Treasures section in the top right of the UI. Here you can inspect your various Sculptures and hover over empty sockets to place Stars within them. This area also conveniently provides a Visit Maroo button in the bottom right to make use of when you want to head off and sell your wares after increasing their Endo value.

For players that have completed the Star Chart and The New War quest, Ayatan Anasa Sculptures—which provide the highest Endo value when fully socketed with Stars—are a common reward from Sorties and Archon Hunts with a 28 percent drop rate upon activity completion.

Complete Chrysalith and Sanctum Anatomica bounties

These bounties are quick, fun and a great Endo source. Image via Digital Extremes

To access this method, Warframe players will need to have completed the Angels of the Zariman and Whisper in the Walls quests. The bounties offered by Quinn and Fibonacci in these two locations feature massive amounts of Endo in their reward tables. Players that choose to tackle the highest difficulty bounties can potentially earn lump sums of 3000 and 4000 Endo upon activity completion, but even the quickest and easiest bounties can hand out up to 750 Endo.

Despite the fact that the majority of players will be hoping to earn destination-specific materials and blueprints from these bounties, those that are farming for Endo have even more reason to grind them. The Endo rewards have some of the highest drop rates in the bounty reward tables, meaning that even five to 10 runs of any given bounty will undoubtedly yield a significant amount of the currency with very little effort required.

This is a great method for seasoned solo Warframe players, as these bounties can be tackled alone or as part of a matchmade squad with ease—that’s a lot more convenient than some of the other Endo farming methods that start to appear deeper into the game.

Complete rotations of Arbitrations

Arbitrations are tough, but yield massive amounts of Endo for players that can take them on. Image via Digital Extremes

Arbitrations are a special Alert that Warframe players gain access to upon completion of the Star Chart and unlocking Steel Path. Vitus Essence might be the main currency Tenno are chasing in this mode, but Arbitrations are also a fantastic source of Endo for players willing to commit to a lengthy run through an endless mission type.

This farming method will only work for experienced players that have a dedicated team, but if you can handle the difficulty level of Arbitrations, you can easily earn up to 1500 Endo per rotation in endless activities like Defense, Excavation or Disruption. In fact, 1500 Endo is the most common reward for the Alert’s C rotation with a 33 percent drop rate. As an added bonus, Arbitrations operate on a different rotation to traditional endless activities, with an AABBCCCC… reward rotation as opposed to the usual looping AABC rotation. Once you’ve reached the C rotation rewards, you will continue to receive C rotation rewards for the remainder of the activity.

If you’ve got a good crew with you and the time to spare, spending an hour or more in an Arbitration mission can easily net you well over 10,000 Endo, while simultaneously allowing you to grind for other vital materials, mods and Arcanes exclusive to the Alert.

Farm Kela’s Executioners in Sedna’s Rathuum missions

The toughest, but most bountiful Endo farm awaits on Sedna. Image via Digital Extremes

This is the most well-known and infamous Endo farm in Warframe, requiring a specific setup of Warframes to pull off, but potentially yielding thousands of Endo every few minutes to Tenno willing to put the Executioners in their rightful place. To access this method, you’ll need to have the Yam and Vodyanoi nodes unlocked on Sedna in The Steel Path, a Khora, a Nekros and a Warframe like Nidus capable of crowd control.

In Rathuum missions, the Tenno are pitted against a team of Executioners, with the goal being to reach 25 kills. Notably, the Executioners drop a lot of Endo, with the majority of them having a 15.18 percent chance to drop 15 Endo, a 4.42 percent chance to drop 50, and a 0.4 percent chance to drop 80. Those drop rates can be significantly improved with a combination of Nekros’ Desecrate ability and Khora’s Strangledome augmented by the Pilfering Strangledome mod, to the point where the majority of Executioner kills are going to yield some amount of Endo.

If you have a squad that’s capable of taking down these foes in The Steel Path, which passively adds a 100 percent Mod Drop Chance modifier (Endo is classified as a mod instead of a standard resource), Rathuum missions are the best Endo source in Warframe. However, with the Steel Path version of Vodyanoi featuring level 185 enemies, only the most experienced of players should attempt to use this method.