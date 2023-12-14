Arcane Dissolution in Warframe, explained

My chances of getting Arcane Energize are probably the same whether I try to get it or not.

Warframe‘s Whispers in the Walls update added the long-anticipated Arcane Dissolution feature, which lets you turn your duplicate or barely used Arcanes into new ones—and may even give you a shot at rarer goods.

The Arcane Dissolution system helps use some of your leftover Arcanes from one place and turn them into rewards from different locations. If you’ve done plenty of Arbitrations and a little Eidolon hunting, for instance, you can still get a shot at the coveted Arcanes from the Cetus open world, or even trade them in for rewards from Cetus vendors.

Here’s a breakdown of how the system works so you can get your hands on some shiny new Arcanes—or at least unload your old ones.

How to dissolve your Arcanes in Warframe

Head to Loid (the human one) in the Sanctum Anatomica to start Arcane Dissolution. Talk to him to open up his menu containing several different Arcanes. Click on Dissolve Arcanes on the right to show your owned Arcanes. Ranked Arcanes are hidden by default, but you can enable them on the right side of the screen.

The search bar might be your best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, choose the Arcanes you want to dissolve. Each Arcane you break down will give you Vosfor, with rarer ones giving you more resources. The game shows the Vosfor value for your owned Arcanes, similar to trading items for Ducats or bulk-selling them from your inventory.

Confirm your changes to destroy the Arcanes you selected and get some Vosfor in return, which you can then use to get more of them.

Using Arcane Dissolution to get new Arcanes in Warframe

After you have your Vosfor, talk to Loid again to spend that resource on new Arcanes. Loid sells you a pack of three random, unranked Arcanes from each collection for 200 Vosfor and 50,000 Credits. From there, you can spend your Vosfor for a shot at new Arcanes from a specific collection, which is tied to their source.

No Arcane Blessing, but that’s okay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the search bar to look up specific Arcanes, which should tell you their collection and show their rarity. Some are far harder to find than others. Here are all the collections so far.

All Arcane Collections in Warframe

Duviri Arcane Collection (Duviri)

Eidolon Arcane Collection (Eidolon drops, not including Cetus vendors)

Holdfasts Arcane Collection (Zariman)

Necralisk Arcane Collection (Deimos)

Ostron Arcane Collection (Cetus vendors)

Solaris Arcane Collection (Orb Vallis)

Steel Arcane Collection (Arbitrations)

Arcane Dissolution should give you a way to get rid of your surplus Arcanes and transform them into more desirable ones, but Digital Extremes has kept some rarer than ones to “maintain the integrity of its original acquisition methods in this new alternate way to access them.” Don’t expect to be drowning in Arcane Energizes by the time you’re done, but with quite a lot of luck, you can at least get one of them.