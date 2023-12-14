How to get Vosfor in Warframe

Warframe‘s Arcane Dissolution system can let you get rid of old Arcanes, but you’ll need a new resource called Vosfor to turn your lead into gold.

Vosfor has one drop source, and it’s tied to the Whisper in the Walls expansion and to the Sanctum Anatomica location. Luckily for players, it’s not that hard to get—though you’ll need plenty of spare Arcanes to make the most out of the new system.

Where to find Vosfor in Warframe

Vosfor only drops from dismantling your Arcanes through Arcane Dissolution. You can go to (Human) Loid in the Sanctum Anatomica to start the process, which allows you to get rid of your unused Arcanes and get a shot at new ones.

The amount of Vosfor you get by dismantling an Arcane depends on its rarity. More common Arcanes will grant you less Vosfor than the ones you find more scarcely. One unranked Arcane Energize will go for 98 Vosfor, but Arcane Warmth will just go for 14.

Talk to Human Loid to see what Arcanes you can dissolve and to spend your Vosfor on new ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though ranked Arcanes are hidden, the game will show them if you tick the corresponding box when dismantling them. Ranked Arcanes give you more Vosfor than unranked ones, and the game will warn you if you’re trying to dissolve an Arcane that’s equipped in one of your loadouts. You may have spare Arcanes in bulk depending on your playtime, which should grant you some Vosfor already.

Once you have your Vosfor, pick one of Loid’s Arcane packs. They cost 200 Vosfor and 50,000 Credits, but award you with three unranked Arcanes from that collection. Each collection groups them up by source, ranging from Duviri and Zariman to drops from Eidolons and Arbitrations.

Use the search bar to find any specific Arcanes you’re looking for, then focus them with your newfound resource (or save it for a rainy day). Warframe wants to maintain the rarity and integrity of the original drops, though, so don’t expect to be swimming in rarer Arcanes like Arcane Energize or Longbow Sharpshot.