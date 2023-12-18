All Warframe Tome mods and how to get them

Weapon mods in Warframe are an excellent tool to unleash devastating attacks and change your gameplay style based on your situation. With Warframe adding Tomes with Whisper in the Walls, it’s time to add Tome mods to your collection and figure out which ones you need.

There are multiple Tome mods you can add to your collection that will greatly influence how you use this unique weapon. Some might fit you better than others, and knowing how they work is extremely important. Here’s what you need to know about all Warframe Tome mods and how you can get them.

All Warframe Tome mods and how they work

Tomes have come to Warframe. Image via Digital Extremes

There are eight Tome mods for you to acquire in Warframe. You can pick and choose which of the mods you want to use with your preferred Warframe and figure out which one of them melds well with your playstyle, or the activity you’re working on.

These mods are ideal for multiple situations. Thankfully, there are only a handful with the launch of Whispers in the Walls, but we can likely expect more in the future. These are all Tome mods you can unlock in Warframe, and how they work.

Tome mod Mod description Fass Canticle When you kill enemies, it grants Allies in Affinity Range 40% Shield Recharge Rate and -28% Shield Recharge Delay for 15 seconds Jahu Canticle Killing enemies reduces the Armor and Shields of other enemies, within Affinity Range by 5% Khra Canticle Enemies have a 12% chance to drop a Universal Orb on death Lohk Canticle Killing enemies grants Allies within Affinity Range +30% Fire Rate for 15 seconds Netra Invocation Alternate Fire increases Ability Efficiency by 4% for 20 seconds for each enemy hit. Stacks up for 15 times Ris Invocation Alternate Fire increases Ability Duration by 4% for 20 seconds for each enemy hit. Stacks up to 15 times Vome Invocation Alternate Fire increases Ability Strength by 4% for 20 seconds for each enemy hit. Stacks up to 15 times Xata Invocation Alternate Fire grants 1 Energy Regen/s for 20 seconds for each enemy hit. Stacks up to 10 times.

How to get Warframe Tome mods

You can find Warframe Tome mods by completing Rotation C of the Mirror Defense node on Deimos. You’ll need to work on this activity routinely as it appears if you’re hunting down Warframe Tome mods.

Alternatively, if you’d rather get them directly, there’s the Essential Tome Mod Bundle you can purchase from the Market. It’s a more direct way to purchase the mods, and you must complete the Whispers in the Walls quest before you can grab it for your account.