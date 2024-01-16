At first glance, the Miter may not seem like much, but give it a few mods and a few evolutions, and this baby can rip through multiple Grineer in a single shot. In this guide, I will tell you about my best Miter build in Warframe.

How to get Miter in Warframe

In case you don’t have Miter yet, here’s where and what you need to get it:

Visit Ceres and fire up the Exta mission

and fire up the mission Go through the mission and kill Lech Kril and Captain Vor

and Rinse and repeat until you get the Miter Blueprint, Blade, Barrel, Handle, and Gun Chassis

and There’s a 16,67 percent chance of each part dropping, so keep farming

After you get all five parts, go to your foundry, fork over 15,000 credits, and let it cook for 12 hours. You can speed up the process for 50 Platinum.

Tip: If you don’t feel like farming for the weapon, you can just buy it from the marketplace for 225 platinum.

Best Miter build in Warframe

Miter. Image via Warframe Wiki

Normally, the Miter isn’t very exciting. It fires a single sawblade and does decent slash damage to enemies. You can also fire semi-rapid shots but with reduced damage. Overall, it’s a boring weapon.

To get anything worthwhile from the Miter, upgrade it to its Incarnate form. So fire up the Steel Path (you unlock it for finishing the Duviri Paradox) and hope Miter Incarnon Genesis is on the loot table (it’s usually every fifth week). If it isn’t, just wait a week or two before it shows up and proceed to farm it. Once you do, upgrade it to at least evolution rank one, and you should be good to go. Now, you’ll have Miter’s alternate firing form, which makes the sawblade bounce to up to three other targets while also damaging them over time. It’s truly a spectacle to behold.

As for the mods, here are the ones I equipped:

Terminal Velocity – A must. This increases projectile speed and just makes the sawblades travel even further. Without this, the projectiles will lob too quickly like a heavy grenade.

– A must. This increases projectile speed and just makes the sawblades travel even further. Without this, the projectiles will lob too quickly like a heavy grenade. Galvanized Chamber – This is extremely useful because of multishot, which you need to make it easier to transform Miter into its incarnate form

– This is extremely useful because of multishot, which you need to make it easier to transform Miter into its incarnate form Galvanized Aptitude – more damage with sawblade explosions.

– more damage with sawblade explosions. Critical Delay – 200 percent extra critical chance? Do I even need to explain why you need this mod?

– 200 percent extra critical chance? Do I even need to explain why you need this mod? Malignant Force – Since Miter sawblades are going to jump from one opponent to the other, you may as well apply a status ailment. Toxin is probably the best you can use in this situation.

– Since Miter sawblades are going to jump from one opponent to the other, you may as well apply a status ailment. Toxin is probably the best you can use in this situation. Rime Rounds – Goes well with Malignant Force. The extra cold damage goes well with the Toxin damage.

– Goes well with Malignant Force. The extra cold damage goes well with the Toxin damage. Vital Sense – 120 percent extra critical damage. Pretty much a must for almost all my weapons.

– 120 percent extra critical damage. Pretty much a must for almost all my weapons. Hunter Munitions – This adds extra slash damage, and since sawblades do slash damage, this mod essentially raises your damage output.

– This adds extra slash damage, and since sawblades do slash damage, this mod essentially raises your damage output. Serration – I honestly didn’t know what else to put here, so I just added more damage. Why not, right?

If you need some extra endo for maximizing these mods, we have a guide for that, too.

For the Arcane Slot, I couldn’t think of anything better than Primary Merciless, preferably at max rank.

That’s all there is to it. It takes a while to get everything in order, but once you do, the Miter is a very fun weapon to use. Happy farming.