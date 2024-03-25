When will VALORANT’s new agent Clove release?

Agent 25, also known as Clove, is on their way to VALORANT. New agent releases also come with large content patches, making their arrivals quite the event.

We got our first detailed look at Clove during VCT Masters Madrid, and I started counting the days as a controller agent fan. Clove could also shine as a duelist, so the agent will be an interesting hybrid to try out when they’re released in VALORANT.

What is Clove’s release date in VALORANT?

Clove will be here soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via VALORANT YouTube

Clove will be released on March 26 in VALORANT. Agent 25 was expected to arrive earlier with Episode Eight, Act Two, but they’ll be arriving in a midseason content patch. When Clove becomes available, the focus of the season will switch to unlocking them since everyone will be busy completing the requirements.

Playing Clove will require players to participate in an agent recruitment event or spend VALORANT points from the in-game shop. Considering Clove can resurrect themselves with their ultimate, they might be popular in ranked matches.

Clove’s abilities in VALORANT

Pick a spot, any spot. Image via Riot Games

Ability Name Description Ruse Place clouds on the map that will block enemy vision. Clove can use this ability even when knocked out. Meddle Throw an immortal essence. Enemies affected by this ability will receive a Decay debuff. Pick Me Up Absorb the remaining life force of an enemy Clove took down or dealt damage. Gain a temporary health boost and haste. Ultimate Use to resurrect from the dead. When Clove respawns with their ultimate ability, they’ll need to get an assist or a kill to remain alive.

In addition to Clove’s resurrection ability, Ruse also takes the spotlight since it allows them to remain active even when they aren’t alive.

