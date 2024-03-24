How to play Clove, VALORANT Agent 25

VALORANT Episode Eight, Act Two has introduced the latest agent to the roster, the non-binary controller from Scotland Clove. Clove is without question one of the most unique agents to join VALORANT, as their ability kit strays far from the norm of what is expected out of controllers.

Recommended Videos

While their eventual effect on pro play is unknown, Clove feels like an agent that can have an immediate impact on the ranked meta. Want to try Clove out for yourself? Here’s what you should know about VALORANT‘s newest controller.

How to unlock Clove in VALORANT

I got one more in me. Image via Riot Games

Once Clove goes live during Episode Eight, Act Two, players will have the opportunity to unlock them during their agent recruitment event. Like in previous agent recruitment events, players can unlock Clove permanently by earning 200,000 XP from playing matches and completing missions.

Clove can also be unlocked instantly by purchasing their agent contract for 1,000 VALORANT points. Clove can also be purchased with Kingdom Credits, but only after the agent recruitment event has ended. Finally, Clove is instantly available to players with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription tied to their Riot account.

How to play Clove

Clove is unique in that much of their kit is valuable even after death. Their Ruse smokes can be cast after death, and if their Not Dead Yet ultimate is available, Clove can immediately resurrect themselves after death—though they’ll have to cast it instantly and get a quick kill to avoid dying again.

Because of this, Clove is better suited for playing more aggressively than most other controllers. This means taking more forward angles on the defensive side and entering into site with their teammates on attack, rather than just hanging back and throwing smokes. Clove’s other abilities play really well with this style.

Actually glowing with confidence. Image via Riot Games

Meddle is a thrown item that erupts on the ground and causes Decay to all targets caught inside, which can provide usage on the attack side either as zone clearance or a post-plant aid. On defense, Meddle can also slow down an opposing execute, giving Clove time to position or the opportunity to punish the enemy team if they get tagged.

Pick-me-up is perfect for the aggressive type or for the mechanically gifted forced to play smokes. Clove can instantly cast Pick-me-up and absorb temporary health and the haste effect from an enemy that Clove either killed or damaged. Getting a Pick-me-up enables Clove to hold onto an angle or continue to be aggressive after getting a kill.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more