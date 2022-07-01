VCT Masters Copenhagen: VALORANT scores, schedule, brackets, and results

Twelve teams are set to collide at one of the final major stops of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour, with the best Stage Two teams from each region meeting at VCT Masters Copenhagen. Another international VALORANT LAN trophy is on the line, but this one feels much more important.
For one, it is the first international VALORANT tournament to host a live crowd, with fans set to cheer on the players during the semifinals and grand final at the Forum Copenhagen. Secondly, teams like Fnatic, FPX, Guild, Leviatán, and KRÜ are looking to lock in VCT Champions 2022 placements and avoid the Last Chance Qualifiers altogether.
Masters Copenhagen will follow the same format as Masters Reykjavík: the top four higher seeds from the “stronger” regions are seeded directly into the playoffs, while the remaining eight teams are split up into two groups. GSL-style group play will produce four teams from the group stage to advance to the playoffs. The playoffs will be a double-elimination bracket, with the lower final and the grand final being a best-of-five.
Participating teams at VCT Masters Copenhagen
Here are the 12 teams that will compete at VCT Masters Copenhagen, along with the complete player rosters and coaching staff for each one.
- EMEA: Fnatic, FPX, Guild
- NA: XSET, OpTic
- APAC: Paper Rex, XERXIA
- Korea: DRX
- Japan: Northeption
- Brazil: LOUD
- Latin America: Leviatán
- Winner of LATAM vs. Brazil Playoff: KRÜ (LATAM)
Groups
Here are the groups for VCT Masters Copenhagen:
- Group A: OpTic, Guild, LOUD, Leviatán, KRÜ
- Group B: DRX, FPX, Northeption, XERXIA
The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.
Schedule and scores
The group stage will run from Sunday, July 10 until Wednesday, July 13. The playoffs begin on Thursday, July 14. After three days off between July 19 to 21, the playoffs will resume on July 22.
All times listed are in CT and subject to change or delays.
July 10
- 8am: DRX vs. Northeption
- 11am: LOUD vs. KRÜ
- 2pm: OpTic vs. Guild
July 11
- 10am: FPX vs. XERXIA
- 1pm: Group A winner’s match
July 12
- 8am: Group B winner’s match
- 11am: Group B loser’s match
- 2pm: Group A loser’s match
July 13
- 10am: Group B decider match
- 1pm: Group A decider match
July 14
- 10am: Upper bracket round one
- 1pm: Upper bracket round one
July 15
- 10am: Upper bracket round one
- 1pm: Upper bracket round one
July 16
- 10am: Lower bracket round one
- 1pm: Lower bracket round one
July 17
- 10am: Upper bracket round two
- 1pm: Upper bracket round two
July 18
- 10am: Lower bracket round two
- 1pm: Lower bracket round two
July 22
- 10am: Upper bracket final
- 1pm: Lower bracket semifinal
July 23
- 10am: Lower bracket final
July 24
- 10am: Grand final