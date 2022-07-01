VCT Masters Copenhagen: VALORANT scores, schedule, brackets, and results

Keep up as the best VALORANT teams make history.

Twelve teams are set to collide at one of the final major stops of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour, with the best Stage Two teams from each region meeting at VCT Masters Copenhagen. Another international VALORANT LAN trophy is on the line, but this one feels much more important.

For one, it is the first international VALORANT tournament to host a live crowd, with fans set to cheer on the players during the semifinals and grand final at the Forum Copenhagen. Secondly, teams like Fnatic, FPX, Guild, Leviatán, and KRÜ are looking to lock in VCT Champions 2022 placements and avoid the Last Chance Qualifiers altogether.

Masters Copenhagen will follow the same format as Masters Reykjavík: the top four higher seeds from the “stronger” regions are seeded directly into the playoffs, while the remaining eight teams are split up into two groups. GSL-style group play will produce four teams from the group stage to advance to the playoffs. The playoffs will be a double-elimination bracket, with the lower final and the grand final being a best-of-five.

Participating teams at VCT Masters Copenhagen

Here are the 12 teams that will compete at VCT Masters Copenhagen, along with the complete player rosters and coaching staff for each one.

EMEA : Fnatic, FPX, Guild

: Fnatic, FPX, Guild NA : XSET, OpTic

: XSET, OpTic APAC : Paper Rex, XERXIA

: Paper Rex, XERXIA Korea : DRX

: DRX Japan : Northeption

: Northeption Brazil : LOUD

: LOUD Latin America : Leviatán

: Leviatán Winner of LATAM vs. Brazil Playoff: KRÜ (LATAM)

Groups

Here are the groups for VCT Masters Copenhagen:

Group A : OpTic, Guild, LOUD, Leviatán, KRÜ

: OpTic, Guild, LOUD, Leviatán, KRÜ Group B: DRX, FPX, Northeption, XERXIA

The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Schedule and scores

The group stage will run from Sunday, July 10 until Wednesday, July 13. The playoffs begin on Thursday, July 14. After three days off between July 19 to 21, the playoffs will resume on July 22.

All times listed are in CT and subject to change or delays.

July 10

8am: DRX vs. Northeption

11am: LOUD vs. KRÜ

2pm: OpTic vs. Guild

July 11

10am: FPX vs. XERXIA

1pm: Group A winner’s match

July 12

8am: Group B winner’s match

11am: Group B loser’s match

2pm: Group A loser’s match

July 13

10am: Group B decider match

1pm: Group A decider match

July 14

10am: Upper bracket round one

1pm: Upper bracket round one

July 15

10am: Upper bracket round one

1pm: Upper bracket round one

July 16

10am: Lower bracket round one

1pm: Lower bracket round one

July 17

10am: Upper bracket round two

1pm: Upper bracket round two

July 18

10am: Lower bracket round two

1pm: Lower bracket round two

July 22

10am: Upper bracket final

1pm: Lower bracket semifinal

July 23

10am: Lower bracket final

July 24