Guild Esports’ first international VCT Masters run continues with a spot in playoffs after win against KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports’ latest attempt to get into the playoff bracket at VCT Masters Copenhagen was shattered today when their close match against Guild Esports ended in a loss, sending the LATAM region team to the decider match to battle for the last spot in the playoff bracket for Group A.

KRÜ Esports will have to fight for their playoff spot in the decider match against the winner of LOUD vs. OpTic to move on to the playoff bracket. Today’s match was well-fought, especially considering that two out of the three maps ended in overtime for the teams. Guild will now move on to the event’s playoff bracket.

This is the first international Masters tournament showing for Guild, while this is KRÜ’s fourth international appearance with three Masters tournaments and a showing at Champions last year. Guild will be the top-seeded team going into the knockout stage after winning Group A.

Aside from Fracture, which ended in a 13-6 score in favor of Guild, this win didn’t come easy for the EMEA team. The first map on Bind resulted in an overtime and KRÜ ended up pulling out the win after trailing for most of the map.

Map three on Icebox was by far the most nail-biting map in the entire tournament so far. The first half saw KRÜ up 7-5, putting just a few rounds in between them and the playoff bracket. But Guild found their stride in the second half, putting up round after round against KRÜ and sending them into overtime.

Although this wasn’t the longest overtime a VCT match has ever seen, the back-and-forth nature of it had fans on the edge of their seats. Finally, Guild clinched the top spot after playing catch-up with KRÜ during overtime.

Rounds 28, 29, and 30 went Guild’s way and the EMEA team will now continue on to the knockout stage, earning them points for their Champions hopes and putting them one step closer to competing in the grand final in their first Masters showing.