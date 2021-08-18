NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier: What, when, and how?

Everything you need to know about NA and OCE's Last Chance Qualifier.

The Last Chance Qualifier will provide teams with one last-ditch effort to make it to VALORANT’s end-of-year Champions. From Oct. 12 to 17, a total of 10 teams, eight from North America and two from Oceania, will compete for the last spot at the event.

Based on circuit points accumulated over the course of the year, the teams ranked 3-10 in NA and the top two teams from the OCE Championships will battle it out in the Last Chance Qualifier. A Last Chance Qualifier will also take place in EMEA, South America, and Asia.

Here are the NA teams that have qualified for the Last Chance Qualifier based on circuit points:

Version1: 200

FaZe Clan: 120

XSET: 90

Luminosity: 60

Cloud9 Blue: 50

Gen.G Esports: 50

Rise: 50

The last spot will be decided on the outcome of VCT Masters Berlin. If one of the three North American teams wins the event in September, the two other teams will also qualify for Champions, and TSM—who are currently 11th place with 40 circuit points—will make it to the Last Chance Qualifier.

If none of the three NA teams wins the event, Sentinels, who have already qualified, and 100 Thieves or Envy will qualify for Champions based on who finishes the tournament with the most circuit points. In this scenario, the NA team with the least circuit points would head to the Last Chance Qualifier and TSM would be knocked out of contention.

NRG, Andbox, and Immortals, the 12th, 13th, and 14th placed teams in the NA VCT circuit point standings, are all out of the running for the Last Chance Qualifier.

As for OCE, the teams will be decided at the end of the Oceania Tour Championship from Sept. 10 to 12. The two teams that reach the finals will automatically qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier.