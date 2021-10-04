Oceanic teams ruled out of NA VCT LCQ, bracket will switch to 8-team format

It's the end of the road for ORDER and Chiefs Esports Club.

A year’s worth of VCT qualifiers for VALORANT teams in the OCE have come down to nothing.

ORDER and Chiefs Esports Club have been ruled out of October’s NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Having qualified for the LCQ off the back of a top-two finish at the Oceania Tour Championship in September, the Australian teams were set to join eight North America teams in Los Angeles on Oct. 12 and compete for one final spot at VALORANT’s end-of-year Champions event.

“Due to COVID-19 regulations, travel documentation issues, and additional complex factors, we could not ensure these teams could travel, compete in the event, and return home in a reasonable timeframe,” Riot said in a statement on social media.

To compensate, Riot has opted to change the format for the LCQ and adopt an eight-team bracket. The format and schedule for the event will be revealed in the “next few days.”

“We share your disappointment in this outcome and will work towards bringing this exciting VALORANT region back for future events,” Riot said.