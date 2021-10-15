NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier postponed at least 12 days, will be held online

The VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier has been postponed for at least 12 days and will take place online.

The Last Chance Qualifier was initially paused yesterday after two members of FaZe Clan tested positive for COVID. The entire FaZe roster was reportedly going to play from home, while their opponent Rise would’ve played from the stage. Both FaZe members, Andrej “babybay” Francisty and Corey Nigra, have since tested negative.

The remainder of the matches for the day were canceled, and the matches scheduled for today were also canceled. Riot Games eventually postponed the event altogether, leaving fans wondering when they will see the top NA teams resume the fight for the final spot in the Champions event.

#V1VAL UPDATE: hear from our director of esports strategy @REPPINjt on what we know so far about the next steps for #VALORANTLCQ. pic.twitter.com/LzagGV6owr — Version1 (@version1gg) October 14, 2021

While fans hoped the event would continue this weekend, Verison1’s director of esports strategy Jake Trobaugh confirmed via Twitter that the event will be pushed back at least 12 days and will take place online. Trobaugh also explained how the Version1 roster is disappointed about not playing on LAN but will return to Minnesota to prepare for their next match.

Only three matches have taken place in the Last Chance Qualifier so far. 100 Thieves defeated Gen.G and XSET and are currently waiting in the upper final. XSET beat Luminosity in their first match of the event and are waiting in the second round of the lower bracket. FaZe Clan, Rise, Version1, and Cloud9 Blue have yet to play a match in the tournament.

Riot Games has not revealed an official date for when the LCQ will resume, but fans will likely learn more information soon.

