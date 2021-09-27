VALORANT fans can watch NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier in select theaters

VALORANT North American Esports and Iconic Events have collaborated to show the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier in select Cinemark theaters nationwide next month.

The Last Chance Qualifier is the last opportunity for 10 teams to earn a spot in the VALORANT Champions event in December. Eight North American teams like 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, XSET, and Version1 earned their spots in the event by accumulating NA Circuit Points. Two Oceania teams, ORDER and Chiefs ESC, got their slots from the Oceania Tour Championship.

We are proud to announce that we have partnered with @ICONICEventsNow to bring the Last Chance Qualifier Grand Final to Cinemark Theatres and select movie theaters nationwide! More info: https://t.co/ImbtwmgH6r — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) September 27, 2021

Fans can enjoy the exciting event from the comfort of their home or catch the event in a movie theater near them.

“Iconic Events Releasing is thrilled to bring the VALORANT LCQ to movie theaters through our partnership with Cinemark,” Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell said. “Movie theaters offer a safe and inclusive experience for fans across the US to watch these talented players battle it out live in one of the most exciting esports competitions of the year.”

The LCQ will be shown in several notable cities like Austin, Texas, Sacramento, California, Los Angeles, and dozens of more locations. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 30 at Cinemark and local theater box offices. Fans can also purchase tickets online.

The LCQ qualifier takes place on Oct. 17 and the best team will move on to the Champions tournament.

