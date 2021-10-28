NA VCT LCQ postponed—again

A series of unfortunate events has led to the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier being postponed again.

The matchup between Cloud9 Blue and Rise was rudely interrupted by a power outage caused by the weather. The match will resume on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2pm CT. To accommodate for the changes, tomorrow’s scheduled matches will be played following the match.

“There is no fucking way I’m having a power outage right fucking now,” Rise’s Phat “supamen” Le said before the match had to be postponed. “They are currently sending a crew out to assess the power outage.”

The LCQ was initially postponed on Oct. 13 after FaZe’s Corey Nigra and Andrej “babybay” Francisty tested positive for COVID-19. The players, after taking a second test, claimed the results came back negative.

“I’m fully vaccinated,” babybay said. “I tested negative multiple days in a row. I tested positive and then negative 10 minutes after. Can’t play on stage and have to quarantine? LA covid rules are different bro sheeeeeesh.”

Out of an “abundance of caution” with the health and safety of everyone involved, Riot made the decision to postpone the event until further notice. “Player and staff safety remain our top concern as we navigate the current situation,” VCT NA said.

The winner of Cloud9 Blue and Rise will match up against 100 Thieves in the upper bracket final on Friday, Oct. 29. The loser will drop down to the lower bracket of the tournament.