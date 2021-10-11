NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier: Scores, schedule, bracket

At the North American Last Chance Qualifier, one team will punch their ticket to Champions, while seven of the NA squads that played a major role in the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour will get sent home.

What was originally a 10-team bracket with single and double-elimination portions has now been reduced to an eight-team single-elimination bracket after both Oceanic teams were unable to attend. One team will come out on top and join fellow NA teams Sentinels and Team Envy at Champions in Berlin.

Participating teams

The eight teams participating represent the squads ranked third through 10th in the North American VCT standings.

100 Thieves

Version1

FaZe Clan

XSET

Luminosity Gaming

Rise

Cloud9 Blue

Gen.G Esports

ORDER and Chiefs Esports Club, both from Oceania, were unable to attend the event.

Bracket and schedule

The NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier will use a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-three, except for the grand finals, which will be best-of-five.

All times are in CT and subject to change or delays.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

2pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G Esports

5pm CT: XSET vs. Luminosity Gaming

8pm CT: 100T/Gen.G winner vs. XSET/LG winner

Wednesday, Oct. 13

2pm CT: FaZe Clan vs. Rise

5pm CT: Version1 vs. Cloud9 Blue

8pm CT: FaZe/Rise vs. V1/Cloud9

Thursday, Oct. 14

2pm CT: Lower bracket round one

5pm CT: Lower bracket round one

Friday, Oct. 15

2pm CT: Lower bracket round two

5pm CT: Lower bracket round two

8pm CT: Upper bracket final

Saturday, Oct. 16

2pm CT: Lower bracket round three

5pm CT: Lower bracket round final

Sunday, Oct. 17

2pm CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)

