100 Thieves send XSET to lower bracket in VCT Last Chance Qualifier

100 Thieves and XSET fought tooth and nail in an intense three-game series, but 100T ultimately won and sent their opponents to the lower bracket.

The VALORANT Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifer is in full swing as eight teams fight for the final spot in the Champions event. 100T and XSET defeated Gen.G and Luminosity, respectively, in their first matches before facing each other in the upper semifinals.

XSET started the series with a 13-9 win on Split, where Zekken led the server with 27 kills. 100T won the pistol round, but both teams traded rounds before XSET hit their stride in round six. They only dropped two more rounds in the half, finishing with a 7-5 score.

XSET maintained the momentum in the second half by winning the first four rounds, including a 4k by Zekken in round 16. 100 Thieves managed to win four rounds in the remainder of the match, but XSET closed the first map 13-9. But they were unable to repeat this performance on Breeze.

100T dominated on Breeze, showing why this was their map pick for the series. They won the first four rounds, securing an early lead, but XSET finally stopped their rampage in round five. Asuna almost secured the round for his team by using Reyna’s ultimate ability despite only having one HP. Asuna secured two kills in a one vs. three scenario, but failed to prevent the defuse and achieving an incredible clutch.

Despite this minor setback, 100 Thieves still dominated the first half. Asuna continued to ravage XSET, and the entire 100T roster fired on all cylinders, resulting in a 10-2 first-half lead. XSET did manage to win six rounds in the second half, but 100 Thieves did not let the match escape them, ending with a 13-8 scoreline.

The series went down to game three on Ascent, which started as a back and forth affair. XSET started the match by winning the first two rounds but 100T answered back by winning the next three. Hiko showed how effective the Classic’s right-click is at close range, securing two kills and an extra with a Phantom for good measure in round four.

Ascent had the closest first half as both teams tied with six round wins. But 100T won the first three rounds in the second half, taking a much-needed lead. XSET won rounds 16 and 17, which included 3k’s from dephh and PureR respectively. But 100T maintained their lead and only dropped one more round in the second half before closing the series with a 13-9 victory.

100T will move to the upper finals and face the winner of the upper semifinals match tomorrow. The winners of the FaZe Clan vs. Rise and Version1 vs. Cloud9 Blue will face off for a chance to play 100T. XSET has a chance to fight through the lower bracket and will compete in the second round of the lower bracket on Friday at 5pm CT.