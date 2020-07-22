Everything we know about Killjoy, VALORANT’s potential upcoming agent

VALORANT released at the beginning of the summer, and Riot Games still has its foot on the gas pedal with new content for players to enjoy.

Earlier in July, a dataminer discovered the first traces of Killjoy, an upcoming VALORANT agent. Several voice lines, as well as his ultimate ability animation, were seen, and hype levels went through the roof with patch 1.04.

The patch introduced a couple of Easter eggs scattered around Split, which served as a tease for the data-mined Killroy.

Who is Killjoy?

Screengrab via Riot Games

The 48th tier of the current VALORANT Battle Pass features a card named “Vetraulich,” which is the German correspondence of “confidential.” None of the VALORANT agents has roots in Germany, although Killjoy could be of German origin.

The “Vetraulich” card features mechs, and the leaked voice lines, featuring Killjoy, indicate that he might be an engineer. While this is all a theory, all the pieces seem to match.

Other voice lines that were datamined also feature comments about Killjoy’s banter, which may be a sensitive subject for the next VALORANT agent.

Killjoy’s abilities

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Riot hasn’t released anything official regarding Killjoy and the leaks about him don’t feature any details about his abilities, either.

The Easter eggs that were added with patch 1.04, however, featured posters of robots scattered throughout the map, which has led some to think that Killjoy’s abilities may have something to with spawning robots or at least using them to gain an advantage.

There’s also a cardboard that features Killjoy’s model in the display of a shop, and you can also spot two stickers on the windows with an X mark on their faces. Generally, this icon is used to indicate an enemy is silenced.

When will Killjoy be available on live servers?

The roadmap poster featuring three acts of VALORANT’s first episode features the same model that the cardboard in Split had. While this isn’t confirmed by any means, Killjoy could be the big reveal of the second act like Reyna was for the first act.

The expected release date of act two is Aug. 4.