VALORANT datamine reveals lightning agent, free-for-all mode, and more

A dataminer struck gold with the release of the latest VALORANT patch, unearthing a new agent, free-for-all mode, weapon skin bundle, left-handed support, and timeout option, hidden in the game’s files.

Valorant Express provided a long list of details, with file names, animations, and images, pointing towards the new features.

Lightning mesh and texture images were found, together with an ultimate animation, and audio tracklist for an agent named Killjoy.

Image via ValorantExpress

It remains to be seen if Killjoy will ever come to fruition but considering its sheer quantity and depth in the game’s files, it should only be a matter of time. Agents, according to Riot, are expected to release every two to three months, with the introduction of a new act. Killjoy may just be next on the list.

Image via ValorantExpress

Ever since VALORANT’s closed beta, players have been calling for a deathmatch mode. Spike Rush has filled this void to a degree but for many, it’s not enough. Fortunately, file names suggesting a free-for-all mode have been found.

Image via ValorantExpress

Based on a set of .umap files, it looks like Riot is testing free-for-all on Ascent, and updating the map for a free-for-all environment. No images have been found at this early stage, but it is a promising sign.

The latest skin bundle to be unveiled was the $95 dragon-inspired Elderflame. Next, according to the datamine, could be a Cyberpunk cosmetic collection.

Image via ValorantExpress

Files, with annotations for “Cyberpunk,” have been found for the Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Ares, and melee weapon. A “Fallen” set, which could frankly be anything, has also been dug up. This skin set includes the Vandal, Operator, Scepter, and Classic pistol.

Image via ValorantExpress

To finish it all off, a string of text, suggesting left-handed support was found, as well as a timeout option, alongside the already implemented surrender option. Both of these features are quality of life updates, that players have been asking for from day one.

Image via ValorantExpress

To finish it all off, a string of text, suggesting left-handed support was found, as well as a timeout option, alongside the already implemented surrender option. Both of these features are quality of life updates, that players have been asking for from day one.